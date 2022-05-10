Josh and Erin Hawley condemn activists targeting SCOTUS justices' homes: 'Assault' on the American family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing activists are targeting the homes of Supreme Court justices, and the Hawleys, who have been targeted themselves, are speaking out against the "thugs" after chaos ensued over the leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT HAS NOT SEEN VIOLENCE AGAINST SUPREME COURT JUSTICES, AS PROTESTS ERUPT OUTSIDE HOMES

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and his wife Erin Hawley, who both clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts, slammed the left amid the fallout, while even questioning the legality of the acts on "Fox & Friends."

"The hypocrisy from the left is really unbelievable," Sen. Hawley told the co-hosts. "Here we have the White House encouraging people to go out to do engage in what amounts to harassment, which, by the way, is illegal."

"Federal law says that you cannot picket or protest or harass justices with the... purpose of trying to change their vote in a case, and that's exactly what they are doing," he continued.

DOJ SILENT ON ABORTION PROTESTS OUTSIDE JUSTICES' HOMES DESPITE FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITING ‘PICKETS’ TO INFLUENCE CASE

Protesters targeted the Hawley family home in Washington D.C. last year with similar protests, shortly after he raised objections to the validity of the 2020 presidential election results.

Sen. Hawley was not home at the time activists were perched on his doorstep, but Erin and his newborn daughter were.

"To have young children in the home at the time would have been awful," Erin said. "So I'm thankful that our young boys were not home at the time of it, but Abigail and I were, and it's just really an assault on the American family and on the institution of the Supreme Court."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemned violent protests on Monday, after an arsonist reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail into the office of a pro-life activist group, Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), in Washington D.C.

"They're weaponizing the leak to try and undermine the institution of the court, the independence of the court, and that's wrong," Sen. Hawley said.

"By the way, Joe Biden, this is a day late and a dollar short, this condemnation of violence," he continued. "This is a guy, who for days, has had nothing to say about these protests, firebombing of pro-life offices."