Mark Levin says Trump indictment is a 'war on the Republican Party': We have 'crossed the Rubicon'

After news of former President Donald Trump's indictment surfaced Thursday evening, numerous critics have called into the question the seriousness of the charges and argued that the case is politically motivated. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin issued his own scathing rebuke of President Trump's indictment, warning the case signals America has "crossed the Rubicon" into tyranny.

TRUMP NY GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: FORMER PRESIDENT EXPECTED TO SURRENDER TO DA'S OFFICE NEXT WEEK

MARK LEVIN: The bigger picture here is, as far as I'm concerned, we have crossed the Rubicon. This is a tyranny now. … The law here is dead. They're not using the law. Bragg is not being motivated by the law, and neither are any of these Soros prosecutors. They tell you every day what they're up to. They're up to not following the law. When you have a President of the United States in Joe Biden who says over and over again that Donald Trump and his supporters are a threat to democracy, he's sending a signal out there to his mob. He's sending a signal out there to the Democrats in Congress. He's sending a signal out there to their prosecutors, and they've heard him. Pelosi has said the same thing. Schumer said the same thing.

The media has said the same thing. They've compared Trump to Hitler and to other horrific figures in the historic past. And so Brag and the others look at their job as taking this guy out. The media have said the same thing, that we have to put impartiality and objectivity aside, they cannot be our pursuit anymore, that this man is a fundamental existential threat to the country. Therefore, we must take him out. And then when you take the environment in which the Democrat Party is operating, which is putting together phony legal memos to go after parents at school board meetings, using SWAT teams to go after a preacher who was protesting at an abortion clinic, where the local D.A. wouldn't take the case and nobody would take the case, and they bring a federal case against the man and he's found innocent in two days. I can go down the list. They've prosecuted a thousand people already for January 6th, the U.S. attorney who will not prosecute local crimes, lets 70% of the local crimes pass won't take them. … This is a war on the Republican Party. They want to change the voting system. They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to pack the Senate. The borders are wide open to change the demographics of the country. … That's what's going on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden said Friday he has "no comment" on the unprecedented indictment.

The former president of the United States and the leading Republican presidential nominee for 2024 was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday after a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The White House also declined to comment when asked for reaction to the unprecedented charges against Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election.