Mark Levin rips Texas Democrat 'clowns' for fleeing state to block election bill

"American Marxism" author Mark Levin argued on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that the state Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled to Washington D.C. to obstruct the legislature's ability to vote on the GOP's sweeping election bill are not interested in "voter integrity."

TEXAS’ ABBOTT SAYS DEMS WHO ‘FLED’ STATE OVER ELECTIONS BILL WILL BE ARRESTED UPON RETURN

MARK LEVIN: It’s obvious that they don’t believe in a representative republic. That's why they want to destroy the separation of powers, our court system, pack the court, pack the Senate, eliminate the Electoral College, what the hell don’t they want to do to our society?

This is a bus of clowns, this is a plane of clowns, look at them smiling, smiling as they undermine the republic, excuse me, the Republic of Texas, as they undermine the state of Texas, and why are they doing that? Because now they’re going to be part of a clown show at the White House where they accuse Republicans of Jim Crow because they want to have integrity in elections.

You notice the Democrats never say what they’re for when it comes to elections, they want 16 and 17-year-olds to register, that’s in their legislation, they talk about individuals registering not citizens, they say people should be able to vote at any precinct in the state that they want, they say that no election judge could ever challenge anybody’s vote even if they think their voting illegally, no signature matching, no voter ID although they have flip-flopped on that. This isn’t about voter integrity, this is about stealing elections.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: