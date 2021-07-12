Texas Democrat lawmaker torched for fawning over individual 'sacrifice' for fleeing the state on private jet

A Texas state representative was ravaged on social media Monday for fawning over the so-called "sacrifice" of Texas Democratic lawmakers who jetted out of the state on a chartered jet to block the state legislature from voting on two election reform bills.

"Just landed in Memphis on our way to DC," James Talarico, a 32-year-old member of the Texas state legislator wrote on Twitter. "Thank y’all for your well wishes. We left behind our families, our livelihoods, & our beloved Texas. But our sacrifice is nothing compared to the sacrifices brave Americans have made throughout history to protect the sacred right to vote."

Texas House Democrats fled the state on Monday in an attempt to break quorum and stop the votes on two election bills put forward by state Republicans. The lawmakers reportedly hopped on a private flight to Washington, D.C., where they planned to push for federal voter protections. A photo circulated by a lawmaker onboard shows several state Democrats smiling comfortably, donning a "peace" symbol. Others were reportedly pictured on a D.C.-bound bus with packs of Miller Lite.

The state Democrats faced immediate criticism for electing to travel mask-less despite commercial regulations requiring otherwise, but Talarico bore the brunt of the social media backlash with users taking unkindly to his flair for the dramatics.

" @jamestalarico How many Miller Lites deep are you to have thought this was worth tweeting?" NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote.

"There's no way you're old enough for all the beer your colleagues brought for this," GOP communications veteran Matt Whitlock panned.

Conservative Twitter icon "Comfortably Smug" mocked Talarico for likening his day trip to George Washington's travels across the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War.

"Dude grabbed a case of Miller Lite and jumped on a private plane and thinks he's crossing the Delaware with George Washington," he wrote.

"Thoughts and prayers during these awful times," another quipped. "Surely it's just like Normandy."

The Blaze social media editor Jessica O'Donnell slammed Talarico's shameless self-promotion as one of "the most pathetic tweet[s] I've ever seen from a politician."

"Top 10 for sure," she added.

Investigative reporter for The Daily Caller Andrew Kerr wondered why the "plebs have to continue masking up on commercial flights" if it's "safe to go maskless."

"If this same exact group of people were on a commercial flight they'd all be required by law to wear masks. That doesn't make any sense," he contended.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted a picture of Democrats on a bus, a box of beer visibly beside them.

"Smiling House Dems fly off to DC on a private jet with a case of Miller Lite, breaking House quorum, abandoning their constituents, while the Senate still works," he wrote. "It’s my hope that Senate Dems report tomorrow to do what they were elected to do. We will vote on #SB1."

Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton responded, "Derelict of duty this is simply inexcusable."