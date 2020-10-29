Mark Levin: 'The Declaration of Independence and Constitution are on the ballot'

Mark Levin warned Thursday on "Hannity" that the American experiment as we know it is on the ballot this Election Day.

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host told Sean Hannity that despite threats from Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., that Democrats may pack the Supreme Court, the high bench "doesn't belong to Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi or the Democratic Party."

"Keep your damn hands off the Supreme Court," Levin warned Schumer. "That belongs to the American people ... Keep your hands off the United States Senate. They've been talking about packing the Senate with [Washington] D.C. and Puerto Rico for years and years. Now they think they have an opportunity."

Levin added that Biden is also likely to usher in a transformation of the Electoral College that would disenfranchise Middle America and "states that people want to live in."

"These same Democrats have attacked the Bill of Rights. They've made an effort to amend the First Amendment of the Constitution because they don't believe in free speech," he said. "And Kamala Harris has talked about using executive orders to eliminate the Second Amendment. They have gone after religious liberty. They have gone after freedom of the press. That's who these people are. This is a party that's tyrannical.

"They want to take over the federal government. They want to take over the Supreme Court, to take over Congress, take over the voting system."

Levin warned that if Joe Biden wins and the Democrats take the Senate, every American will be "swearing allegiance to the Democratic Party and not the United States of America.

"I have a question for those people who are thinking about voting for Joe Biden. What the hell has Joe Biden done in 47 years ... what does he have to show for it? He never fixed anything," Levin added.

"Let me tell you what's on the ballot, America: The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, or this crap," he continued, holding up a dossier. "[The] 110 page Sanders-Biden-AOC manifesto. This 110-page document will replace these documents. Do you know what's in here? Every aspect of your life. Your lifestyle, your family, your community, your neighborhood is going to be micro-managed by these crackpots on the left. The courts, Congress, the voting system, legislative system, they're not going to surrender. We will never get it back."