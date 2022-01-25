Mark Levin blasts Al Franken for comparing America to 1930s Germany

Fox News host Mark Levin slammed comedian and former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., for comparing the United States to Nazi Germany, telling "Jesse Watters Primetime" that leftists are simply whining about not getting their way.

Host Jesse Watters noted Franken took to the radio waves recently to lament the failure by left-wing Democrats to pass an election federalization bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and reported that Franken was upset that Republicans could take back Congress and eventually the White House in 2024.

"This is a serious one, and I just I think other people are feeling it, it feels like, I don't know, 1933 Germany," Franken said.

"And I'm just like, in a tavern and looking over the other table and there are guys in black jackboots and Nazi uniforms, and I'm going like, ‘Hmm. This looks bad, wonder how bad it can get.’"

Levin, who noted he is Jewish, told Watters that Franken's comments were incredibly offensive and ignorant.

"The idea that he would compare this to Nazism, we're getting so far away from our history," the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host said.

"Last week was the 80th anniversary of when the head Nazis got together to plan the Final Solution -- How many television news shows even mentioned it? None that I'm aware of," he added, referring to the Nazi regime's roundtable on how to complete their genocidal plans.

"I don't remember Al Franken commenting on that. I don't remember a Day of Remembrance on the floor of the Congress on that. And I don't remember all these news hosts mentioning that. So I'll mention it now," he said.

"There are people watching this program, some of whom survived the Holocaust, some of whom have had parents in the Holocaust," Levin said.

Levin said Democrats control all levers of power in America on a federal level and that Franken is lashing out in an intentionally raw manner about his party's failures.

"[Franken made the comments because] the Democratic Party controls all aspects of this government and it doesn't get everything it wants?" he asked rhetorically. "The Democrat Party wants to fundamentally transform this country, and the American people have said, no, they don't want it."

Levin suggested Franken view voter identification laws as an Election Day version of "vaccine passports," which are now enforced by executive order in the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles.

"They talk about voting rights. It's not about voting rights. You have a right to vote, but you don't have a right to vote while you're watching TV or while you're in the kitchen or while you're driving your car or whatever. You have a right to vote by getting off your backside and going in and voting and proving you are who you are," he said.

Levin also called the continued looting of train cars on Union-Pacific tracks in Los Angeles a direct result of Democrats' "decriminalization" measures.

"Mayor after mayor that tolerates this sort of thing, that decriminalizes even minor offenses, that don't believe in putting people in jail – when your prosecutors are elected, who prosecute certain people who are committing very minor offenses, but then allow other people to go who are committing offenses of moral turpitude and so forth, this is what you get," he said.

"When Ronald Reagan was governor of California, none of that crap would be going on in L.A. or anyplace else for that matter."