Rep. Green joins calls for resignations of Biden officials: 'Nothing but failure from this administration'
Republicans call for resignations of top officials over Afghanistan collapse
Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday slammed President Biden’s "poor decision-making" and said the country "has seen nothing but failure" since the new administration took office.
MARK GREEN: We have seen nothing but failure from this administration, with inflation, our economy, the crime in this country, the ‘defund the police’ movements that have resulted in a lot more dead Americans and this failure in Afghanistan, it just paints a picture of people who are out of touch with what's really going on on the ground in Afghanistan and really across the nation.
[DHS Secretary] Mayorkas should be gone. The president has shown poor decision-making and some dishonesty. His speech the other day was quite, I mean, it was just wrong. He said things that were factually incorrect. So it's time for new leadership.
