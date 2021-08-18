Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Green joins calls for resignations of Biden officials: 'Nothing but failure from this administration'

Republicans call for resignations of top officials over Afghanistan collapse

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Mark Green: ‘We’ve seen nothing but failure’ from the Biden admin Video

Rep. Mark Green: ‘We’ve seen nothing but failure’ from the Biden admin

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., rips President Biden’s ‘poor decision-making’ and response to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday slammed President Biden’s "poor decision-making" and said the country "has seen nothing but failure" since the new administration took office.

REPUBLICANS DEMAND RESIGNATIONS OVER BIDEN'S AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE

MARK GREEN: We have seen nothing but failure from this administration, with inflation, our economy, the crime in this country, the ‘defund the police’ movements that have resulted in a lot more dead Americans and this failure in Afghanistan, it just paints a picture of people who are out of touch with what's really going on on the ground in Afghanistan and really across the nation. 

[DHS Secretary] Mayorkas should be gone. The president has shown poor decision-making and some dishonesty. His speech the other day was quite, I mean, it was just wrong. He said things that were factually incorrect. So it's time for new leadership.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

US family trapped in Afghanistan pleads for help Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.