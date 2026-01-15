Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presents Nobel medal to Trump despite institute ban

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she presented President Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal, describing it as a historic gesture recognizing his commitment to freedom and the fight against tyranny.

Machado spoke with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday, when she was asked whether she offered her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump.

"I presented the president of the United States the medal … the Nobel Peace Prize, and I told him, 'Listen to this, 200 years ago, General Lafayette gave Simón Bolívar a medal with George Washington's face on it," Machado said. "He kept that medal for the rest of his life. Actually, when you see his portraits, you can see the medal."

She said Lafayette gave the medal to Bolívar as a symbol of the partnership between the people of the U.S. and the people of Venezuela and their shared fight for freedom against tyranny.

TRUMP PLANS TO MEET WITH VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER MARIA CORINA MACHADO NEXT WEEK

"Two hundred years in history, the people of Bolívar are giving back the heir of Washington, a medal, in this case the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize, as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom," Machado said.

Machado’s meeting with Trump came nearly two weeks after the U.S. captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and amid lingering questions about her political future. The meeting also followed comments from Trump casting doubt on Machado leading the country rather than endorsing the Venezuelan opposition leader.

"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader," Trump told reporters Jan. 3. "She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country. She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect."

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE RECIPIENT MACHADO PLEDGES TO RETURN TO VENEZUELA, SEES 'ALARMING' INTERNAL CRACKDOWN

The Washington Post previously reported Trump was annoyed Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, an award he had hoped to receive and that Machado dedicated to him, though the White House said the president’s decisions were based on "realistic decisions."

Still, Machado floated the idea of transferring the prestigious award to Trump last week during an appearance on Fox News’ "Hannity."

"Did you at any point offer to give him the Nobel Peace Prize?" Sean Hannity asked. "Did that actually happen?"

KRISTI NOEM DELIVERS TRUMP'S ULTIMATUM TO VENEZUELA'S VICE PRESIDENT FOLLOWING MADURO CAPTURE OPERATION

Machado responded, "Well, it hasn’t happened yet."

"I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people — certainly want to give it to him and share it with him," Machado continued. "What he has done is historic. It’s a huge step toward a democratic transition."

Despite her intent, the Norwegian Nobel Institute shut down the idea last Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others," the institute said in a statement. "The decision is final and stands for all time."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for a reaction.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.