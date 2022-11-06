Marco Rubio previews a possible Republican-led Senate after midterm elections

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., outlined what to expect from a Republican Senate should his political party retake the chamber after the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy," Rubio said what one could realistically expect with a Republican majority in the Senate under a Democratic president.

"The first I think that you can realistically expect and demand is that we stop bad things from happening. The Senate has that role to play, a body that was designed in our constitutional system to keep things from happening that are bad for the country. We have the power to do that in nominations, which only the Senate does, as you know, but also all these other laws. Every night, we got to sleep worried that Joe Manchin’s going to change his mind on the filibuster, and we’re going have a federal takeover of elections, we’re going to have packing the Supreme Court. So we can stop bad things from happening," Rubio said.

He added plans to increase oversight on federal agencies such as the IRS and Department of Homeland Security. With a potential majority, Rubio also hoped that these actions could influence more moderate Senate Democrats.

"If we have a big enough victory across the country, you would hope that would send a message particularly to those Senate Democrats up for election in 2024, that the American people are not supportive of some of these wild leftist ideas that they have been pursuing. And maybe the instincts of self-preservation kicks in, and they will join us on things on drilling and producing more American oil, and taking crime seriously, keeping the federal government out of our schools and enforcing our immigration laws," Rubio said.

During the segment, Rubio criticized his Democratic opponent Rep. Val Demings for her of stance on crime, especially since she was a police officer.

"She was a police officer, she should have known better, instead, when she got to Washington, she immediately began to turn her back on law enforcement agents here in the state of Florida and across the country," Rubio said.

He said, "As a member of Congress, when they were burning down cities and torching police cars in summer of 2020, she was calling the riots of a beautiful sight, she was saying that the way Minneapolis was pursuing it was very thoughtful. She voted to get rid of qualified immunity. She wanted to get rid of it, so you could sue police officers individually, and she turned her back on law enforcement. And she actually lent her voice, she lent her law enforcement credibility which she still had at the time to those who were out talking on things like defunding police. So I think it’s even worse what she’s done."

Rubio also took the time to implore Florida Republican voters to cast their ballots for this impactful election.

"I used this as an opportunity to remind everybody here in Florida that, you know Tuesday is the last day, if you didn’t vote early at this point, if you have not sent in your mail ballot, you have to show up Tuesday and you have to vote. And it’s important. If we turn out, we’re going to win this race. The only thing that I believe can save Democrats here in Florida up and down the ballot is if the Republicans decide to stay home because they see polling numbers and think it’s no longer competitive. Then they would make it competitive by not showing up," Rubio said.