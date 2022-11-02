I'm Marco Rubio: This is why I want Florida's vote in the midterm election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every crisis we face right now as a country – every single problem hurting working class families nationwide – is driven by a dangerous agenda pushed by a far-left party that is completely detached from the lives of most Americans.

This party is run by laptop liberals and Marxist misfits. These privileged Democrats in blue enclaves like Manhattan or Los Angeles never went back to the office after the pandemic; they work from home in their pajamas binge watching MSNBC. They care more about your children learning the proper use of pronouns than they do that you cannot pay your bills because everything costs more.

That’s exactly who my opponent Val Demings has been representing in Washington.

When Democrats wanted to protect illegal immigrant gang members from being deported, Val Demings voted yes.

SENATE MAJORITY COULD TAKE WEEKS AFTER ELECTION DAY TO DETERMINE

When Democrats watched radicals set police cars on fire, Val Demings called defunding the police "very thoughtful."

When Democrats voted to allow men to play in women’s sports and change in the same locker rooms, Val Demings joined them.

And when Democrats passed the so-called Inflation "Reduction" Act, Val Demings once again backed her party bosses even though everyone knew it would make inflation worse.

Because that’s what she always does. Demings votes for Biden’s agenda one hundred percent of the time.

CRASH COURSE: THE BIG-TICKET ISSUES IMPACTING THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS FOR AMERICAN VOTERS

If Demings wins, Chuck Schumer knows he’ll get a fifty-first senator to rubber stamp the rest of the Democrats’ radical agenda, no questions asked.

This is who I need to defeat on November 8. And when we win, there are three things Republicans need to do.

The first task is clear. We need to stop the Democrats in their tracks. We do that by flipping the House and the Senate so that the radical left doesn’t have the votes they need to get their legislation to Biden’s desk.

After that, we need to deliver results for the American people. Floridians can trust that I will get things done for them in this next Congress because they’ve seen the positive impacts of my work in their lives and in their communities.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I created the Paycheck Protection Program, saving over half a million Florida small businesses and six million Florida jobs. I doubled the Child Tax Credit for working families, made it possible for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits to get the care they need, and led the fight to expand treatment options for children battling cancer.

A SIMPLE GUIDE TO MIDTERM ELECTIONS, HOW THEY AFFECT THE PRESIDENCY, AND MORE

The only thing Demings has done in her six years in Washington is rename two post offices.

Finally, we need to hold people accountable for using sacred American institutions to achieve political ends. We need to restore trust in the FBI by holding hearings about the Mar-a-Lago raid. We need to hold investigations into the violence that swarmed this nation in the summer of 2020. And we need to make sure Big Business doesn’t continue selling out our nation to China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The Democrats had their sham January 6 Committee hearings. It’s time the American people have the opportunity to hear about the things the left has turned a blind eye to.

But we can’t do all of that if we don’t show up on November 8 and make the choice to turn our country around. The choice to embrace normal over crazy. The choice to support common sense, working-class Americans over the laptop liberals and Marxist misfits driving this country into the ground. And the choice in favor of a record of results over a record of failure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

My parents lost their country to radicals. I’m not going to let us lose ours.

Fox News Digital has also invited Val Demings to submit an op-ed about why voters should choose her in the midterm election.