Maine school board ordered to pay a parent $40K for violating First Amendment rights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maine school board on Thursday was ordered to pay a parent that they banned from attending school functions $40K for violating the First Amendment.

The Randazza Legal Group and Center for American Liberty represented client Shawn McBreairty in his federal lawsuit against the Maine-based School Board of Regional School Unit 22 for violating his First Amendment rights.

McBreairty filed the lawsuit, Shawn McBreairty v. School Board RSU22 on July 8 as a result of the school board banning him from attending school programs and board meetings.

The Hampden-based RSU22 will pay McBreairty, an advocate for accountability in public education, a settlement of $40K after they failed to ban the conservative activist from attending school functions.

HOW PARENTS TOOK DOWN THE ‘TOXIC MACHINE’ OF THE NATIONAL SCHOOL BOARD ASSOCIATION

McBreairty’s lead attorney, Marc J. Randazza, said in a press release that "even after being sued, they would not be reasonable, but the federal court compelled them to be and the federal judge saw their actions for what they were - unconstitutional."

Responding to the outcome of the settlement, RSU22 sent a statement to Fox News Digital.

"RSU 22 is pleased to announce it has reached a settlement with a citizen over their challenge to the District’s state-mandated, public participation policies. The District acted appropriately in enforcing these policies, and will continue to call out inappropriate speech when necessary. The District welcomes and respects the viewpoints of all community members. The District looks forward to serious discussions about school-related topics, and we urge people to be civil in their discussions and follow District policies so that all people, especially the students we serve, always feel welcome and included."

McBreairty, a parent of twin girls, clashed with school officials after he accused them of teaching critical race theory. McBreairty had spoken out against sexualized library books in local schools.

McBreairty sounded off on library books including "The Other Boy," the story of a 12-year-old who tries to conceal from his family that he is transgender, and "All Boys Aren't Blue," which has been removed from libraries in multiple states for reported "sexually graphic material."

NORTH DAKOTA PARENTS FURIOUS AFTER SCHOOL BOARD NIXES PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: 'BUNCH OF CRAP'

McBreairty also pushed back against his daughters' school district for allegedly sending the community "an equity letter" following the murder of George Floyd, which he said on the Faulkner Focus last year "basically called us all white supremacists in Cumberland, North Yarmouth." He noted that he came across the letter almost exactly one year ago and called the past year one of "frustration."

Before the $40K settlement, McBreairty won an injunctive relief against the school district on July 21 when filed the lawsuit to the U.S. District Court for Maine for his constitutional rights being violated.

The judge who granted a temporary restraining order against RSU 22, federal district judge Nancy Torresen, wrote in her opinion "here, it is hard to shake the sense that the School Board is restricting the speech because the Board disagrees with both Mr. McBreairty's opinions and the unpleasantness that accompanies them."

The Superintendent of MSAD Jeff Porter denied claims that MSAD#51 taught CRT in a statement sent to Fox News previously .

INDIANA BASED GRASSROOTS ORGANIZATION TRAINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES TO 'RESTORE ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE'

"We do not teach white children to hate the color of their skin. To the contrary, we teach all of our students the importance of self-worth and acceptance of self and others."

McBreairty's daughters are enrolled in MSAD #51, which serves the communities of Cumberland and North Yarmouth.

The Portland Press Herald reported that the school board had never banned McBreairty from attending his daughter's graduation over his objections to CRT being taught in their school.

The Portland Press Herald said McBreairty was banned from being on campus and could request to attend school events on a case-by-case basis. McBreairty asked to attend graduation and MSAD 51 Superintendent Jeff Porter granted approval, the outlet said, citing a statement issued by district officials.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Parents all over the country have been speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curriculums that have been associated with critical race theory or gender theory.

The issues prompted parents to rise up to run for school board seats after concerns over educational content during the coronavirus pandemic. Some parents who had little political experience pulled off victories.