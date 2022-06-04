Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

How parents took down the ‘toxic machine’ of the National School Board Association

Asra Nomani called the National School Board Association 'a political operation' brought against parents

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Parents took down ‘toxic machine’ of the National School Board Association Video

Parents took down ‘toxic machine’ of the National School Board Association

'The Federalist’ senior contributor Asra Nomani praises parents for success in fighting back against school boards.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

On "Fox & Friends Weekend," The Federalist senior contributor Asra Nomani recapped nearly 500 pages of emails from the National School Board Association and former interim executive director Chip Slaven's claims regarding a letter sent to the White House that compared parents to domestic terrorists. Normani claimed Slaven and the NSBA were part of a "political operation" designed to target parents.

MAN BEHIND INFAMOUS NSBA LETTER SAYS ORGANIZATION'S LEADERS ‘COMPLETELY BACKSTABBED’ HIM

People gather to protest different issues including the board’s handling of a sexual assault that happened in a school bathroom in May, vaccine mandates and critical race theory during a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021.

People gather to protest different issues including the board’s handling of a sexual assault that happened in a school bathroom in May, vaccine mandates and critical race theory during a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

ASRA NOMANI: The 500 pages of emails are filled with the executive office email addresses because they were White House staffers that were involved in it. I didn't know all of these people because these are those unknown people that are behind the scenes in the Biden administration right now. But they're all folks that are high up in the Education Department, Justice Department, White House, as a Democratic political operative. So this was absolutely a political operation. And again, parents, we prevailed because we ended up dismantling this very toxic, toxic machine that was brought against us. And just to keep it real. I just want folks to know that we have got parents from Texas to Massachusetts and Oregon still rapping on the doors of school boards, trying to be heard, and please don't ever give up. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

I want to tell parents – ‘we won’: ‘The Federalist’ senior contributor Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.