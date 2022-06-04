How parents took down the ‘toxic machine’ of the National School Board Association

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On "Fox & Friends Weekend," The Federalist senior contributor Asra Nomani recapped nearly 500 pages of emails from the National School Board Association and former interim executive director Chip Slaven's claims regarding a letter sent to the White House that compared parents to domestic terrorists. Normani claimed Slaven and the NSBA were part of a "political operation" designed to target parents.

MAN BEHIND INFAMOUS NSBA LETTER SAYS ORGANIZATION'S LEADERS ‘COMPLETELY BACKSTABBED’ HIM

ASRA NOMANI: The 500 pages of emails are filled with the executive office email addresses because they were White House staffers that were involved in it. I didn't know all of these people because these are those unknown people that are behind the scenes in the Biden administration right now. But they're all folks that are high up in the Education Department, Justice Department, White House, as a Democratic political operative. So this was absolutely a political operation. And again, parents, we prevailed because we ended up dismantling this very toxic, toxic machine that was brought against us. And just to keep it real. I just want folks to know that we have got parents from Texas to Massachusetts and Oregon still rapping on the doors of school boards, trying to be heard, and please don't ever give up.

