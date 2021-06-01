New York Times: Republicans opposing critical race theory are engaged in culture war

The New York Times published a seemingly disparaging piece Tuesday about those fighting against the growing trend of critical race theory in American education, focusing largely on Republican lawmakers' efforts against the curriculum as opposed to the growing outrage among parents.

"From school boards to the halls of Congress, Republicans are mounting an energetic campaign aiming to dictate how historical and modern racism in America are taught, meeting pushback from Democrats and educators in a politically thorny clash that has deep ramifications for how children learn about their country," the Times wrote in a piece headlined, "Disputing Racism's Reach, Republicans Rattle American Schools."

GOP "attacks" on critical race theory are "in sync with the party’s broad strategy to run on culture-war issues in the 2022 midterm elections, rather than campaigning head-on against Mr. Biden’s economic agenda — which has proved popular with voters — as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic," the authors allege.

The authors continue to paint CRT as a positive curriculum that serves as a response "to a changing nation in which a majority of public-school students are now nonwhite, but the teaching force remains nearly 80 percent white."

But largely left out of the piece was how it's not just conservative political leaders, but outraged parents across the country who have begun to challenge the controversial curriculum.

Shawn McBreairty, a parent in Cumberland County, Maine, recently pushed back against his daughters' school district for sending the community "racial equity" letters following the murder of George Floyd, that suggested U.S. culture is stained by "white supremacy."

"We call for justice for George Floyd and for the many other Black lives that have been taken by white supremacy in our nation," the letter from the equity leadership steering committee said. "It is our duty to educate ourselves and dismantle the violent and oppressive structures which have kept us divided."

McBreairty responded in a letter to the superintendent sounding off on the language used in the community message, arguing the district should be "extremely ashamed" of themselves for essentially telling kids "to hate their white skin." He was reportedly banned from his daughter's graduation for his opposition to CRT, but later regained entry to the event.

"The woke mob go after everybody," he said on "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday. "I got pushed and I pushed back."

New York City parent Andrew Guttmann has issued similar warnings about CRT, predicting it "is going to destroy our country" if it's not reversed. He also noted it's not just one side of the political spectrum worried about CRT's impact on education, revealing in an op-ed for The Hill that his effort against CRT has been supported by liberals as well.

"There appears to be widespread belief that opposition to critical race theory is a view held solely by the political right," he wrote . "This perception is wrong. "

"Since my letter became public, I have received several thousand supportive emails and messages from people across this country, including many from self-described Democrats and liberals," he continued. "The tone of most of the messages sent to me is not at all political in nature; instead, the tenor is one of desperation and powerlessness."