Maher praises Newsom's 'tack to the center' as Dem gov speaks out against trans athletes in women's sports

"Real Time" host Bill Maher praised the "switch" from Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who made headlines this week for speaking out against biological men competing in women's sports.

On his new podcast "This Is Gavin Newsom," Newsom found common ground with Turning Point USA founder and conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk on the subject of trans athletes.

"The young man who's about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn't happen," Kirk said. "You, as the governor, should step out and say no. Would you do something like that? Would you say no men in female sports?"

"Well, I think it's an issue of fairness," Newsom replied. "I completely agree with you on that. It's deeply unfair."

NEWSOM CALLS BIOLOGICAL MEN IN WOMEN'S SPORTS ‘DEEPLY UNFAIR’ IN PODCAST WITH CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST

Maher welcomed Newsom's pivot on the hot-button issue.

"I do love this because I do think he's a great politician," Maher reacted on Friday during a panel discussion. "I know 'He's slick.' Yeah, they said the same thing about Clinton. He's a great politician. He's really smart. You can talk great, chicks dig them, and I've always been saying if he would just tack to the center. Well, it happened this week."

Maher continued, "He said ‘I had one meeting where people started going around the table with pronouns. And I said, What the hell? Why is this the biggest issue?’ Well, Gavin, like two weeks ago, it was the biggest issue for you, but I don't care! I don't care! You made the switch and I love it! That's what I'm saying. You made the switch and I love it!"

GAVIN NEWSOM ASKS CHARLIE KIRK TO GIVE HIS PARTY 'ADVICE' IN ONE-ON-ONE PODCAST INTERVIEW

Maher went on to complain about how President Trump is perceived as the "common sense" candidate and then blasting Senate Democrats, who earlier in the week blocked a vote on a bill that would ban biological males from competing in women's sports despite the fact "80% of the people" favor the position.

"It's such a mistake," Maher said.

Maher was amused to read in a report from Politico that Newsom's podcast was inspired by the HBO host.

"I'm just telling the news. It's not that it's about me," Maher said with a giant grin as the audience applauded. "'The provocative HBO ‘Real Time’ host who leans Democratic but has increasingly taken flak from progressives in recent years over his eagerness to criticize the party’s 'woke' left flank.' That's true. Hey- they wrote a sentence about me in the press and they got it completely right!"