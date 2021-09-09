‘The Lost Calls of 9/11’ reveals never-before-heard calls from one of the darkest days in US history

As America approaches the 20-year mark since the September 11 attacks, "America’s Newsroom" co-anchor Bill Hemmer joined ‘Fox & Friends’ Thursday to reflect on "The Lost Calls of 9/11" — a one-hour Fox Nation special revealing never-before-heard calls from one of the darkest days in U.S. history.

"This is an amazing story because we will go over hundreds, if not thousands of stories over the next couple of days that we've all heard and we're very familiar with," ‘Lost Calls’ host Hemmer told "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "But this is a story you've never heard before."

Following the events of that historic day, a man in Houston, Texas purchased used computer equipment; when he took the machine home and plugged it in, he was shocked to discover it contained 103 never-heard-before calls from a trading room floor just across the street from the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001.

"Most of these people are still alive because they got out of there. They were across the street," Hemmer noted. "But the things they heard, and the things they saw, they can't get them out of their minds."

Hemmer explained how the calls tell a story of Americans seeing an attack unfold before their eyes.

"The workers at the World Financial Center…It was across the street from the World Trade Center. Their office was destroyed," he described. "They take all the equipment out and move it out to junkyards."



In the Fox Nation special, the Texas man who discovered the recording device remarked that, once he turned the machine on, he knew immediately that the calls were related to the 9/11 attacks.

"He searched the country to find somebody to help him literally splice the audio together, to string all the conversations back," Hemmer noted.



"The story’s about going out and finding the people who are still alive today…they hear their voices for the first time, 20 years later."

An encore presentation of Hemmer's "Lost Calls of 9/11" will air on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.