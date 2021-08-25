FOX News Media to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 with special programing

FOX News Media on Wednesday announced a special slate of live coverage to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

The week leading up to the 20th anniversary will feature a variety of themed packages and guest interviews to honor those who lost their lives. Fox News personalities and correspondents will be live from various locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., starting on the eve of the monumental anniversary and continuing throughout the tragic milestone.

Bill Hemmer will kick things off on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET with the one-hour special "Lost Calls of 9/11," which will also be made available on FOX Nation. Hemmer will spotlight the story of a Houston man who purchased a piece of used computer equipment without knowing that it contained 103 never-heard-before calls from a trading room floor across the street from the World Trade Center on the morning of the attacks.

"FOX & Friends" senior meteorologist Janice Dean will be live each day of the week from a different memorial site throughout New York and New Jersey. A special edition of "FOX & Friends" on Sept. 10 will feature Pete Hegseth on the ground live from lower Manhattan at a location overlooking the National September 11th Memorial at Ground Zero.

Also on Sept. 10, "America’s Newsroom" co-anchors Dana Perino and Hemmer and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum will host their programs live from lower Manhattan.

Harris Faulkner will host a special edition of "The Faulkner Focus" featuring New York police officers sharing their perspective on the monumental anniversary. Additional contributions will be made by correspondents Eric Shawn from the National September 11th Memorial at Ground Zero, Jennifer Griffin at the Pentagon, and Peter Doocy from the White House.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Fox News will air moments of silence corresponding with the attacks beginning in the 8 a.m. ET hour. "FOX & Friends Weekend," "America’s Newsroom" and "Cavuto Live" will all broadcast from lower Manhattan.

"The Five" will air a special weekend edition live from Citi Field ahead of a game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine and Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza, both who were with the Mets in 2001, will join "The Five" to help commemorate the anniversary.

FOX Nation will also release several new programs in addition to "Lost Calls of 9/11," including "I Can Hear You: President Bush at Ground Zero" hosted by MacCallum on September 10.

"Countdown Bin Laden" hosted by "FOX News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace will be available on Sunday, September 12. The program tells the story of August 27, 2010, when three CIA officers met with Director Leon Panetta about a courier with deep Al Qaeda ties and a connection to a mysterious three-story compound at the end of a dead-end street in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The compound housed Al Qaeda leader Usama bin Laden and Wallace takes viewers through the 247-day countdown from that meeting until bin Laden was killed on May 1, 2011. It will also air on Fox News Channel on Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

On Sept. 1, FOX News Audio will launch a seven-part podcast series, "FOX News Rewind: 9/11", looking back at the events leading up to the attack.

FOX News Radio will offer live coverage beginning at 8 am. ET on Sept. 11, anchored by Lisa Brady, who will broadcast the moments of silence and the memorial services. FOX News Audio will also play vignettes for a six-part audio series, "Securing America," which will focus on the attacks and our fallen heroes, and "The Brian Kilmeade Show" will offer a one-hour special, as well as a bonus episode of his daily podcast, reflecting on the tragic day.

A encore presentation of Hemmer’s "Lost Calls of 9/11" will air on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.