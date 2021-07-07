Liz Peek: Economic recovery has nothing to do with Biden policies

Liz Peek, a Fox News contributor, believes the surge in economic growth happening in America has nothing to do with the current president, "but everything to do with the vaccine that started to roll out" when former President Trump was still in office. Peek went on to tell "Fox & Friends First," Wednesday, the U.S. is "just beginning to see the potential problems that have come with Biden's policies," including inflation.

LIZ PEEK: The reason the economy is coming back has nothing to do with Joe Biden and everything to do with the vaccine that started to roll out even before he was president. And we know this because in the fourth quarter of last year, also, the economy grew over four percent. It was already beginning to accelerate as governors and mayors across the country began to lift restrictions. This was an economy ready to burst out.

LIZ PEEK: BIDEN IS NO REAGAN - HERE'S THE REAL REASON THE ECONOMY IS RECOVERING

Consumers had 2.5 trillion dollars of excess savings ready to be spent. And the minute that they were allowed to go out of their houses and begin to spend it, that's what happened. So honestly, for Joe Biden to compare himself to Ronald Reagan, who basically set off an entire decade of growth and prosperity and job gains by cutting taxes and lightening regulations on an American economy that had really been in trouble for the prior decade, is really ridiculous.

And by the way, we are just beginning to see the potential problems that have come with Biden's policies. We had this 1.9 trillion-dollar enormous spending package, which included the extra unemployment benefits, the $300 a week incremental unemployment benefits that basically have slowed hiring. Yes, hiring is up. I think it should be much faster than it is and also begun to spur inflation. We're talking inflation now well above five percent in the country. And I think those two things really can be ascribed to Biden's big rescue plan, which we did not need.

