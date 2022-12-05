Expand / Collapse search
Liz Cheney, Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk among finalists for TIME Person of the Year

Musk was named 2021 TIME Person of the Year, outraging some progressives

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
TIME announced Monday it was narrowing down its 2022 Person of the Year candidates in an attempt to create buzz around the 95-year-old award, with finalists including anti-Trump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Among the other contenders for the world’s "most influential" person, according to TIME, are Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

Cheney became a media star this year with her work on the January 6 House Select Committee, becoming the most high-profile Republican in Congress to speak out against former President Trump. She was soundly defeated in her primary race by Republican Harriet Hageman, who went to be easily re-elected as Wyoming's lone U.S. Representative. 

Musk also has a shot of again becoming TIME’s Person of the Year — the second time in a row. Franklin D. Roosevelt is the only person to have been named Person of the Year three times. Other finalists included gun control advocates, the Supreme Court and protesters in Iran.

    Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022.

  DeSantis victory speech
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist while his wife Casey DeSantis looks on during his election night watch party.

DeSantis, re-elected as Florida's governor in a landslide last month, is widely viewed as a possible 2024 contender and challenger to Trump. Trump has already announced his third bid for the White House.

Previous winners of the award have been controversial on the right and on the left. TIME named President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris its Person of the Year in 2020, taking the opportunity to savage "Hurricane Trump" for "tearing through America, ripping through institutions, chewing up norms and spitting them out." 

But Musk’s victory in 2021 as TIME’s Person of the Year elicited a harsh reaction from progressives, with one Democratic adviser saying that the choice of Musk was an "absolute disgrace."

TIME’s Person of the Year will be officially revealed this Wednesday, per NBC. 

