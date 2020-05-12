Liz Cheney reacts to Joe Biden interview: Looks like Biden, Obama, Susan Rice are getting 'very nervous'

The American people deserve the truth about the Obama administration's role in the FBI investigation of former Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., stated Tuesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," the House Republican Conference chair said it looks like "a whole bunch of people" including President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former national security adviser Susan Rice are all "acting as though they are very, very nervous" the American people are "going to learn the truth."

WASHINGTON POST NEWSROOM DIVIDED OVER WHETHER FLYNN'S CALLS WERE EVEN NEWSWORTHY -- THEN OP-ED COLUMNIST WENT AHEAD

"When you write an email to yourself which looks like sort of, you know, a reminder -- Note to self: make sure people don't think that we've been abusing the law -- and then you watch President Obama for the first time speaking out publicly within the last 48 hours or so and of course...Vice President Biden not even being able to keep his story straight within one minute of each other...So, I think that there clearly were some very deeply troubling things that the...Obama administration was doing," she mused. "And, we absolutely have to get to the bottom of it."

"The American people need to know the truth," Cheney remarked.

Newly declassified documents including an FD-302 FBI witness report, revealed details of a January 2017 Oval Office meeting discuss Russian election interference. In attendance were former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, then-FBI Director James Comey, Biden, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, along with Rice and other members of the National Security Council.

After the recorded briefing, Obama reportedly asked Yates and Comey to "stay behind," and said he had "learned of the information about [then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael] Flynn" and his conversation with Russia's ambassador about sanctions. Obama "specified that he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information."

A previous memo from Rice alleged that Biden also stayed behind after the main briefing had ended, raising questions about how much is still unknown involving Flynn's case.

“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden said in an interview on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on Tuesday.

“This is all about diversion,” he continued when asked about President Trump’s belief that the case against the former national security adviser was “the biggest political crime in US history.”

Cheney said Obama, Biden, Rice and former FBI officials must be asked about how they handled the investigation of Flynn.

"I think that they clearly believed that they were above the law. And, when you look at what was going on in terms of unmasking the names of U.S. officials that were in the classified documents [and] when you look at what they were doing after they fired General Flynn, clearly there was some sort of a vendetta underway," she noted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"When you look at Jim Comey, you know, Jim Comey on tape publicly on video saying that he knows that he basically violated the rules, violated the practice, when he sent his FBI agents over to interview General Flynn...So, they clearly were trying to criminalize their political differences and they need to be investigated," Cheney concluded.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.