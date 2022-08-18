Ben Domenech on 'Faulkner Focus': Mainstream media wants Liz Cheney to run for president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech argued a potential Liz Cheney 2024 presidential run would likely be a "media sideshow" in order to be a "thorn" against President Trump in the upcoming election. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Cheney hinting at a presidential run after her GOP primary defeat.

STRATEGISTS SUGGEST IT'S ‘HIGHLY DOUBTFUL’ LIZ CHENEY COULD WIN THE WHITE HOUSE IN 2024

BEN DOMENECH: I don't think that this idea of her running for president in 2024, is… going to be anything other than a media sideshow… something that's totally a creation of the media that wants to see her in this position of being a thorn in President Trump's side and the side of his supporters and fellow Republicans. There's nothing that makes you more popular in the Republican Party among the media than being one of those people who's always critiquing everything that they do. And I think that, unfortunately… this is a circumstance where if I was the RNC, and I was looking at potentially avoiding… having her on a debate stage, I would just have a policy that says that you set the threshold at whatever Liz Cheney's polling at, plus one. Because if you do that, then you'll be able to avoid that sideshow pretty easily.

