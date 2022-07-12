Lindsey Graham says he never suggested any state throw out ballots for 'any political reason'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After being petitioned by a Georgia grand jury in a Trump election case, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday he never suggested any state discount ballots for political reasons.

"The bottom line is I called Arizona to find out how their system worked. I called Nevada to find out how you validate signatures. I called Georgia to see if you know about these allegations. That's sort of my job, right? I've never suggested that anybody discount ballots for any political reason," Graham told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

Graham and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani were among seven people petitioned by a Georgia prosecutor last week as part of a state criminal probe into former President Donald Trump for mounting allegations that Democrat Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election.

RUDY GIULIANI, LINDSEY GRAHAM PETITIONED BY GEORGIA GRAND JURY IN TRUMP ELECTION CASE

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions with the judge overseeing the special grand jury as part of her investigation into what she alleges was "a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere."

Willis, who took this unusual step of requesting a special grand jury earlier this year, has confirmed that she and her team are looking into a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes needed for him to win the state.

In the petition submitted to the judge, Willis wrote that Graham made at least two telephone calls to Raffensperger and members of his staff in the weeks after the November 2020 election. During those calls, Graham asked about reexamining certain absentee ballots "to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump," she wrote.

Lawyers for Graham told Fox News Digital that the petition is purely political.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham said that the bottom line is the January 6th Committee is not designed to get to the truth, but rather to create a narrative that Donald Trump shouldn’t run again.

"We all saw what happened on January 6th. It was a terrible day. But this committee is set up in a fashion that's dangerous."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.