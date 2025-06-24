Lindsey Graham hails 'decisive' Operation Midnight Hammer, says Trump showed there's a 'new sheriff in town'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump reversed the damage from former President Joe Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal in just a few hours, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News late Monday, shortly after the president announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.

"By destroying Iran's nuclear facilities, by using B-2 bombers, helping Israel, but delivering a decisive blow, which was bold and brilliant, President Trump let every other adversary in the world know Joe Biden doesn't live in the White House anymore. There's a new sheriff in town," Graham said during an appearance on "Hannity."

"He's been strong, he's been measured… He wants peace, but it takes two people to have peace…"

TRUMP SAYS ISRAEL AND IRAN 'HAVE TO FIGHT IT OUT' BUT BELIEVES DEAL IS POSSIBLE

The Palmetto State Republican suggested such an agreement could yield one of two outcomes – being a "major league accomplishment" if genuine and leading to peace, but bearing the risk of backsliding into chaos if Iran uses the time to rearm and regroup.

To determine the difference, Graham challenged Iran's foreign minister to publicly announce that the Iranian regime no longer wishes to destroy the state of Israel, has abandoned its policy of "killing all the Jews" and recognizes Israel as a "legitimate sovereign nation entitled to live in the region in peace."

"If they will say that, that is a giant leap forward and may lead to peace through a ceasefire. If they can't say that... that probably tells you all you need to know," he added.

Trump announced the agreement between the sparring Middle Eastern nations on Monday, claiming the "12-day war" would end following a phased implementation over 24 hours.

REPUBLICANS CONGRATULATE TRUMP AMID IRAN CEASEFIRE AS DEMS HOLD BACK APPLAUSE

A senior Iranian official also confirmed the ceasefire deal, according to Reuters.

A diplomat briefed on the ceasefire talks shared more details on the deal with Fox News.

"President Trump spoke with Qatar’s emir and informed him the U.S. got Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iran," the source shared. "The president asked Qatar to help persuade Iran to do the same, following that Vice President Vance coordinated with Qatar’s prime minister on the details."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The source added that "this effort proved successful and, following discussions with the Qatari PM, the Iranians agreed."

Israel claimed Iran violated the agreement early Tuesday when at least one Iranian missile was reportedly intercepted after the ceasefire went into effect.

Iran denies that its government has violated the agreement, however.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said he ordered the military to "respond forcefully" to Iran's alleged violation with "high-intensity strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran."

Victoria Coates, former deputy national security advisor to Trump, told "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday that she believes the ceasefire is "recoverable" despite the accusations.

Fox News' Stepheny Price and Trey Yingst contributed to this report.