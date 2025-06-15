Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says Israel and Iran 'have to fight it out' but believes deal is possible

Trump expresses optimism for a deal amid escalating airstrikes between the two nations

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Trump said he was optimistic that a deal can be agreed upon to halt the fighting.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said Israel and Iran sometimes ‘have to fight it out’ while expressing optimism that a deal can be struck as both countries continue to trade airstrikes amid fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. 

Trump was getting ready to board Air Force One to depart for Canada to attend the G7 Summit in Alberta when he was asked about his effort to help de-escalate the tensions between Israel and Iran.  

​​TRUMP SAYS ISRAEL’S NEXT IRAN ATTACK WILL BE EVEN MORE BRUTAL: ‘MAKE A DEAL’

Split image, Trump and Israeli strike on Iran.

President Donald Trump and an image of an Israeli strike on Iran. Trump said he believes Israel and Iran can strike a deal to halt the fighting between both nations. (Getty Images; AP)

"Well, I hope there's going to be a deal," Trump said. "I think it's time for a deal, and we'll see what happens. But sometimes they have to fight it out. But we're going to see what happens. I think there's a good chance there will be a deal."

Last week, Israel launched an airstrike targeting a nuclear facility and military structures in Iran, killing dozens of people. Israel said the operation was necessary to stop Iran, its biggest adversary, from moving closer to building an atomic weapon.  

Iran canceled the sixth round of nuclear talks scheduled to take place in Oman following Israeli strikes on Tehran. 

TRUMP BELIEVES ISRAEL'S STRIKE ON IRAN COULD IMPROVE CHANCES FOR NUCLEAR DEAL: REPORT

White House continues to emphasize the US was not involved in Israel's strikes on Iran Video

The attack prompted the Islamic Republic to retaliate with waves of missile strikes targeting various parts of Israel. 

Meanwhile, Israel launched strikes targeting surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. 

Missiles attack from Iran to Israel

People stand near a residential building that was hit following missile attack from Iran on Israel, at central Israel June 15, 2025.  REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum (REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum)

Earlier, the Israeli Air Force and Navy successfully intercepted over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran in ongoing aerial attacks, with no reports of fallen drones in Israeli territory.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

