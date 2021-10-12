Expand / Collapse search
Lindsey Graham: Border Patrol are abandoned by Biden administration

Graham said Border Patrol are 'patriots' who are 'abandoned by the Biden administration'

Fox News Staff
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, S.C., railed the Biden administration's response to the border crisis and recounted his visit with Border Patrol agents on "Hannity" Tuesday. 

GRAHAM: The men and women of the Border Patrol are being asked to do the impossible. They're American patriots and they deserve all of our appreciation and thanks, but they've been abandoned by the Biden administration. There were 5,000 people in this facility made for 500 until I came. When I got there, there were still a thousand. So between October 2020 and October of this year, 2021, in the Yuma sector alone, there's been a 1,300% increase in illegal crossings. In all of 2020, 8,000 people were apprehended in the Yuma sector as of the week I went there, as of a couple of days ago, 114,000 people in the Yuma sector alone.

