Lindsey Graham: William Barr cleaning up 'sewer that was the Obama Justice Department'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., commended Attorney General William Barr for cleaning up the "sewer" left by Obama-era Justice Department (DOJ) officials, citing newly uncovered notes penned by then-FBI agent Peter Strzok that appeared to show both former vice president Joe Biden and President Obama had been part of the case against ex-Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

In an interview Friday on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Graham said District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan had "gone rogue" after essentially ignoring a DOJ motion to halt legal action against Flynn.

STRZOK NOTES SHOW OBAMA, BIDEN WEIGHED IN ON FLYNN CASE EVEN AS COMEY DOWNPLAYED IT: LAWYERS

However, after Flynn's attorneys asked for a writ of mandamus on Wednesday, a federal appeals court ordered a lower court to allow the case against Flynn to be dismissed

Flynn’s lawyers said this week that Strzok's notes indicate then-FBI Director James Comey appeared to downplay Flynn’s calls during the presidential transition with Russia's ambassador as “legit” during a meeting where Obama and Biden also gave their input, and in filing them claimed they produced “further stunning and exculpatory evidence” that was previously withheld from Flynn.

"I've been a lawyer most of my adult life before I got in politics -- a military judge, prosecutor, and defense attorney – I’ve never known in my entire life a case where the government comes forward and asks the court to withdraw charges because they find exculpatory evidence not revealed to [the] court or the defendant and the judge refuses to grant the motion by the government," Graham remarked.

"He is staying the hearing," Graham said, referring to Sullivan. "So, this has become a complete joke and it’s very unfair to General Flynn. And, eventually, General Flynn will receive justice. But it’s going to take a while, apparently."

Graham told the "Friends" hosts he has a number of questions regarding the notes Flynn attorneys Sidney Powell and Jesse Binnall were passed by acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

"Number one: why are we getting these notes now? Where have the notes been? Where were the notes we got about a month or so ago from the Department of Justice?" asked Graham.

"Bill Barr has done a good job of cleaning up the sewer that was the Obama Justice Department," he stated.

"On January the 4th, the FBI agent in charge of the Flynn investigation wrote a memo recommending that Flynn be dropped from ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ because there was no 'there' there," Graham noted. "I'm trying to interview that agent, but I've been unsuccessful so far. I will keep trying."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"On January the 5th, you have a meeting in the Oval Office with the vice president and the president and the Logan Act is mentioned," he continued. "The one thing I can tell your viewers, no one has ever been prosecuted under the Logan Act in the history of the country and there's no way it's a violation of the Logan Act for the incoming national security adviser to be talking to the Russian ambassador about changing policy. That could never be a violation of the Logan Act."

"So, there's something really fishy here," Graham concluded.