Lincoln Project co-founder under fire for saying he understands violence against Rand Paul

The co-founder of the embattled Lincoln Project is under fire on Thursday after appearing to condone violence against Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was savagely attacked by a neighbor in 2017.

"I’m not saying I agree with Rand Paul’s neighbor. I’m saying I understand," Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen wrote to caption a photo tweeted by Sen. Paul.

THE LINCOLN PROJECT'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL: A TIMELINE

The Lincoln Project co-founder was referring to Rene Boucher, the neighbor who brutally assaulted Paul in 2017. The senator had part of his lung removed and suffered several broken bones as a result of being tackled from behind while mowing his lawn. His recovery was complicated by fluid and blood around the lungs, and pneumonia.

Boucher, a retired anesthesiologist, said the attack was sparked because he was agitated about piles of brush on Paul's property. He also said Paul used his lawnmower to blow leaves onto his property.

Boucher pleaded guilty in March 2018 to a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress. Paul was awarded $580,000 in damages after suing his neighbor.

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group founded by former conservatives, has hemorrhaged support in 2021 after more than 20 men accused its fellow co-founder John Weaver of sexual harassment in January. He was subsequently disavowed by The Lincoln Project; however, multiple reports alleged his co-founders were previously warned about his predatory behavior.

LINCOLN PROJECT CO-FOUNDER EXCORIATED FOR CREEPY TWEET ABOUT 'VERY DIRTY BOYS' IN DC

The Lincoln Project, already a controversial group due to its vitriolic advertising style and bizarre sense of self-importance, imploded earlier this year over multiple scandals including Weaver's situation. The group's humiliating year has involved accusations of financial skullduggery and a homophobic and toxic work environment, as well as the decision to publish the private messages of its lone female co-founder Jennifer Horn in apparent retribution for talking to a reporter about the group's problems.

Many observers took issue with Galen's tweet:

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie, Louis Casiano, Evie Fordham and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.