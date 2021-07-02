Lincoln Project co-founder excoriated for creepy tweet about 'very dirty boys' in DC

Rick Wilson, co-founder of the disgraced anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, was excoriated by critics this week following a creepy tweet he posted on Wednesday.

"Oh there are some very very dirty boys in Washington who like to have their little backsides paddled by trained professionals," Wilson wrote in response to a separate tweet from left-wing MSNBC host Chris Hayes that read, "I did not realize, until the Trump years, just how many conservatives harbored such intense humiliation fetishes."

While Hayes appeared to be taking a shot at conservatives craving favorable attention from former President Donald Trump, Wilson's provided a reminder of the sexual harassment allegations against fellow Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver by more than 20 young men, including one who was 14 when Weaver first contacted him.

Weaver was accused in January of sexual harassment against the men via social media messages. He was subsequently disavowed by The Lincoln Project; however, multiple reports alleged his co-founders were previously warned about his predatory behavior.

Critics were quick to point that out on social media while also blasting Wilson for being an "enabler" to Weaver's behavior, and suggesting that he wasn't in a position to be tweeting such things.

Other critics mocked Wilson, asking if he knew what he was tweeting from experience. "Someone close to you maybe? Friends? Co-workers?" one wrote. Others jokingly suggested he was sending out the content of Weaver's direct messages, or that Weaver actually wrote the tweet himself.

The Lincoln Project, already a controversial group due to its vitriolic advertising style and bizarre sense of self-importance, imploded earlier this year over multiple scandals aside from Weaver's. Its humiliating year has involved accusations of financial skullduggery and a homophobic and toxic work environment, as well as the decision to publish the private messages of its lone female co-founder Jennifer Horn in apparent retribution for talking to a reporter about the group's problems.

It recently cleared itself of any wrongdoing in an investigation by a firm with several Lincoln Project donors among its lawyers.

Former members George Conway and Kurt Bardella called on the group to shut down, although like bipartisan calls for Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ralph Northam of Virginia to resign, they went unheeded.