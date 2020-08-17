The Lincoln Project called out for repeatedly plagiarizing other people's tweets

The anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project is under fire for its lengthy history of stealing tweets made by lower-profile Twitter accounts.

The Lincoln Project, which was founded in 2019 by an outspoken group of "Never Trump" Republicans, has become widely popular among liberals on cable news during the 2020 election cycle for its viral ads attacking President Trump, gathering nearly 2 million Twitter followers in the process.

However, a barrage of critics pointed out over the weekend that its Twitter account may not be providing such original content to its audience.

Amid the controversy over the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the election, The Lincoln Project tweeted "screw it" and shared a montage called "USPS fancam" in solidarity of postal workers on Saturday.

The day before, an 18-year-old Twitter user named "Taylor" shared the same "USPS fancam" montage but with a different song and wrote "f--- it" instead.

That sparked an avalanche of other examples of The Lincoln Project's plagiarism, many of them highlighted by Mediaite.

A Twitter user shared screenshots of her tweet from late July showing several animal emojis with envelopes, writing "They're voting by mail for Ed Markey."

On August 1, The Lincoln Project put out the same tweet but replaced the Massachusetts senator with Joe Biden.

On August 3, Comedy writer Grace Spelman called out The Lincoln Project for stealing her viral video and adding text to mock the president.

Late last month, the Tennessean reporter Natalie Allison pointed out that the group responded to a tweet made by President Trump the same way as CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski roughly 30 minutes later, quipping "Does @KFILE run this account."

Comedian Vic Berger blasted the anti-Trump group for stealing a photoshopped image he created in July showing Trump posing in the Oval Office with framed pictures of himself with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody after being charged in connection to trafficking girls for sex, and Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I made this image and the Iraqi child-killing neocons at The Lincoln Project stole it," Berger reacted to the post, which came less than a week after he shared the image.

Critics blasted the group named after "Honest Abe."

"You would think the millions in resistance donations could at least fund someone that could come up with original content," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton tweeted.

"I guess being pro-Biden means being pro-plagiarism," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway quipped.

"Amazing that @ProjectLincoln gets CANCELED not for being a bunch of neocon mouth-breathers, but for *squints* stealing everyone’s content," Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi wrote.

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Among the founders of the anti-Trump PAC are ex-GOP operatives Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and conservative lawyer George Conway.

Last month, Wilson and The Lincoln Project were unwittingly portrayed as "grifters" during an interview on the Stephen Colbert-produced animated show "Tooning Out The News."