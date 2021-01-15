Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver admits sending 'inappropriate' messages to men: report

One of the founders of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project has admitted to "inappropriate" behavior after several men accused him of sending them "unsolicited and sexually suggestive messages," according to Axios.

The alleged missives from John Weaver, a veteran GOP operative and former aide to prominent Republicans like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the late Sen. John McCain, were "sometimes coupled with offers of employment or political advancement," Axios reported Friday.

"To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry," Weaver said in a statement published by the outlet. "They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you.

"The truth is that I'm gay," Weaver added. "And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place."

Axios noted that while Weaver was apologetic, he suggested that the sudden emergence of the claims could be traced "to critics of him and the [sic] Lincoln Project."

"While I am taking full responsibility for the inappropriate messages and conversations, I want to state clearly that the other smears being leveled at me ... are categorically false and outrageous," Weaver told Axios.

According to Axios, Weaver took a "medical leave of absence" from The Lincoln Project last summer and "will not be returning to the group."

A spokesperson for The Lincoln Project told Axios, "John's statement speaks for itself." Fox News also reached out to The Lincoln Project for comment.

The allegations began to surface on Saturday after author Ryan James Girdusky sent a cryptic tweet claiming that one of the founding members of The Lincoln Project has been "offering jobs to young men in exchange for sex."

Girdusky's unproven claim was quickly met with reactions from others on Twitter who made similar unproven claims, with many of them speculating that the initial tweet referred to Weaver.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.