Lieberman dings Schumer over Netanyahu remarks: Would he do that to Sunak or Zelenskyy?

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman criticized Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over his suggestion Israel needs new leadership and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is an "obstacle" to peace.

Lieberman, who like Schumer is Jewish, disagreed with lawmakers like Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who had called the leader's Senate floor comments last week an "act of courage."

"I don't think anything was brave about it… I think really it was a case of a high elected official in the U.S. taking advantage of a friend," Lieberman, a former Democrat and now independent, said Monday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

He claimed Schumer would not have said something similar to other U.S. allies who may act in ways he doesn't like or have opposing political views, citing another conservative leader of a top U.S. ally.

"Can you imagine if Schumer had made a similar appeal to the people of Britain to overthrow Prime Minister [Rishi] Sunak for some reason, or the people of Ukraine to overthrow President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy because he wasn't making enough progress in the war?" Lieberman asked.

The 2000 Democratic vice presidential nominee said Schumer's comments crossed a diplomatic red line, adding that Israeli citizens may view Netanyahu somewhat unfavorably, but are overwhelmingly supportive of his mission to root out Hamas.

"So Chuck Schumer is asking the people of Israel to do something totally contrary to what their opinion is," he said of the Senate Majority leader, who is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the United States.

Some in Schumer's party have been critical of Israel's response inside Gaza to the Hamas invasion of the Jewish State.

Lieberman acknowledged a segment of the Democratic Party is indeed upset with Israel's government and have called for a cease-fire with Hamas, saying, however, that illustrates the idea that some people forgot how the conflict started, with the October 7 terror attacks.

"Give them a little more time: They will effectively destroy Hamas. And then there can be a cease-fire and hopefully a movement toward a better life for the Palestinians in Gaza," he said.

"But to intervene this way is just offensive to one of our closest allies in the world – and I'm really disappointed that Chuck Schumer did it."

In addition to Lieberman, Israeli officials also ripped Schumer, with the country's ambassador to the U.S. noting his nation is a "sovereign democracy."

"It is unhelpful, all the more so as Israel is at war against the genocidal terror organization Hamas, to comment on the domestic political scene of a democratic ally. It is counterproductive to our common goals," Michael Herzog said on X on March 14.

Meanwhile, former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer called the criticism tantamount to "election interference" and one of the most "disgusting" speeches in Senate history.