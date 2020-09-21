Liberals blast Chris Matthews for praising Trump's 'true presidential behavior' following Ginsburg death

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews was criticized by fellow liberals Monday over a tweet that commended President Trump's response to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Matthews, a fervent critic of Trump on his long-running show "Hardball" -- from which he was ousted back in March -- said the president was "right to show respect for RBG.

"True presidential behavior," Matthews went on. "Far too rare." It was not immediately clear to what specific action or statement of Trump's Matthews was referring.

The longtime host's tweet was widely panned on the left.

"Oh big deal," responded "The View" co-host Joy Behar.

"He implied her grieving family were a bunch of liars today for relaying her dying wish," former Amy Klobuchar communications director Tim Rogan wrote, referencing President Trump's remarks earlier Monday in which he doubted the legitimacy of Ginsburg's reported dying wish of having a new president choose her successor.

"Every day. Every day, I had to go through this," former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann chided his ex-colleague. "I mean, anybody else see him on 'Mission Accomplished' night? I had to, I was co-anchoring."

"oh. you must not have been watching the news ..." actor Don Cheadle said.

"Did Chuck Todd repeatedly bludgeon you in the head with Chris Cillizza?" writer Rafi Schwartz asked, knocking the MSNBC anchor and CNN editor-at-large.

"Lol. Whew these journalists are so desperate to declare 'presidential behavior'. Go away, Mr. Matthews," journalist Soledad O'Brien said.

In a later tweet, Matthews offered some advice to Trump, insisting he's better off nominating 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa to the high court because picking 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett is "playing to lose."

Matthews abruptly left MSNBC amid a slew of controversies, including allegations of sexist behavior, numerous gaffes, and other controversial moments.

Joy Reid officially took over Matthews' timeslot in July.