Liberal Washington Post columnist wonders if Georgia Trump indictment is 'one too many': Might be 'piling on'

Liberal Washington Post columnist and associate editor Ruth Marcus said she was concerned that the Georgia indictment might be "one too many" in a column on Monday, expressing concern in the wake of a federal indictment against the former president.

After noting there were no legal concerns with regard to state and federal prosecutors pursuing Trump alleged course of conduct, Marcus worried, "Whether that prosecution is advisable, in the wake of federal charges arising out of the same conduct, is a tougher question — one about which I have misgivings."

Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Tuesday in Georgia. Charges include Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree and more.

"But there is a concern about piling on here. Why stop at Georgia? The federal indictment sets out conduct in six other states in which Trump and his co-conspirators allegedly sought to overturn the election results. Will he be prosecuted in those states too? At some point, it becomes unfair — yes, even to Trump, to go state by state. That’s why the federal approach is preferable," Marcus wrote.

The Washington Post columnist also noted a "a bias in favor of federal prosecutors who, unlike most of their local counterparts, don’t have to run for election."

Marcus criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over a lack of "professionalism."

"Small point, but Monday’s spectacle of an after-hours indictment didn’t exactly inspire confidence in the Willis office’s professionalism," she wrote.

"I’d rather stick with the judgment and experience of federal prosecutors making certain that voters across the country have their voices heard," Marcus concluded.

Trump told Fox News Digital that the fourth indictment marked a "dark period for our country" and vowed to win the election in 2024.

"Nineteen people were indicted, and the whole world is laughing at the United States as they see how corrupt and horrible a place it has turned out to be under the leadership of Crooked Joe Biden," the former president told Fox News Digital.

Willis gave Trump and 18 other individuals named in Monday's grand jury indictment until August 25 to surrender.

