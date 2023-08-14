Grand jury returns 11 indictments in Trump-Georgia case: report
A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia reportedly levied 11 indictments in the Trump Georgia case.
Former President Trump was indicted out of the years-long criminal investigation led by state prosecutors in Georgia into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, and others, were also charged out of the years-long investigation.
The charges include violating the Georgia RICO Act—the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.
This is the fourth time Trump has been indicted. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted on criminal charges.
Former President Trump and others were indicted on 11 counts by a Georgia grand jury on Monday.
An indictment is a formal accusation or charge of a serious crime by a government that forms the basis of a legal case against an entity.
The case involves allegations that Trump sought to overturn the election results in Georgia.
"This is another rogue Far Left radical District Attorney weaponizing their office to target Joe Biden's top political opponent President Trump," Stefanik told Fox News Digital.
"President Trump had every legal right to challenge the results of the election. This radical DA displayed political bias toward President Trump so much that a judge disqualified her from part of this case," she continued.
"The fact that we have people standing by and leaks to the press before I've even seen his indictment—before the indictment's even come out—is exactly the problem that we have in this country at this moment," Habba said.
Republican lawmakers reacted to the Fulton County grand jury handing up ten indictments in the Trump-Georgia case.
The case involves allegations that Trump sought to overturn the election results in Georgia. Fox News Digital has yet to independently confirm the 10 indictments.
"I'm so over this - the first 73 indictments, I was hanging in," Rep. Darrell Issa's, R-Calif., spokesperson Jonathan Wilcox told Fox News Digital.
"Electing Trump for the third time, putting him back in the White House, and saving our country is plan A," Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., told Fox News Digital.
"Not sure how any of this can be taken serious when the indictment was leaked hours before the grand jury deliberated while at the same time the DA is fundraising off the indictment," South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace said.
"This is another sad prosecutor trying to make a career out of indicting Trump," she continued. "That's all this is about."
Former President Donald Trump was also charged this summer, on August 1, out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 and alleged interference in the 2020 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to the four federal charges he faced, which included conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct and official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. This release of this Smith indictment against Trump was the second time in U.S. history that a former president faced federal criminal charges.
Former President Donald Trump was also charged on June 8 out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges out of that investigation. The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. Trump is the first former U.S. president in history to face federal criminal charges.
Last month, on July 27, Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of that probe—an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts. Trump aide and valet Waltine Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliviera were also charged out of Smith’s probe.
Former President Donald Trump was previously charged on March 30 out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long investigation. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Those charges were related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign. Bragg alleged that Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”
In 2019, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021. Trump made history in March by being the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.
"You asked what my reaction is? I'm pissed," Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday night in response to news that an indictment was handed up in the case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia.
"I'm pissed at these over and over and over again, if there are indictments tonight it'll be the fourth indictment of Donald Trump," Cruz continued.
"This is disgraceful. Our country is over 200 years old. We have never once indicted a former president or a candidate, a leading candidate for president and this is Joe Biden, this is the Democrats weaponizing the justice system because they're afraid of the voters. This is disgraceful. It is wrong and it is an abuse of power by angry Democrats who have decided the rule of law doesn't matter to them anymore."
Former President Trump's campaign responded to the ten indictments handed down by a Georgia grand jury.
The case involves allegations that the former president tried to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
"Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Deranged Jack Smith, and New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County, GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments," the Trump campaign told Fox News Digital.
"Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign," they continued.
"All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail," the campaign added.
NBC reported that 10 indictments were handed down by the Fulton County grand jury on Monday in the Trump Georgia case.
The case involves allegations that Trump sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Fox News Digital has yet to independently confirm the 10 indictments.
A grand jury in Georgia that has been investigating former President Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 election results in that state returned at least one indictment Monday, though it was not immediately clear against whom.
