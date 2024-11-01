Liberal radio host trashes Vance’s relationship with his mother: Subjecting women to his ‘mommy issues’

Radio host and author Tavis Smiley ridiculed Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance on Thursday, saying the candidate has "mommy issues."

Speaking on a CNN panel led by host Abby Phillip Thursday night, Smiley tore into Vance for recent comments he made on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast connecting higher testosterone levels to conservative viewpoints.

"I think JD Vance has mommy issues," Smiley declared, elsewhere saying that Vance is "subjecting women" to those alleged issues.

During a recent episode of Rogan’s podcast, Vance asked the host if he was aware of "all these studies that basically connect testosterone levels in young men with conservative politics."

"Maybe that’s why all the Democrats want us to be, you know, [in] poor health and overweight," he added, suggesting that the party wants to keep testosterone levels down so that people don’t become more conservative.

"It’s a bunch of silliness," Smiley said in the conversation about Vance’s views on Thursday evening, following CNN political commentator Geoff Duncan remarking that there are "a lot of folks on Donald Trump’s team that shake their head" over comments like that.

Smiley continued, mentioning Vance’s "mommy issues," and saying, "It’s been fascinating for me to watch how this has played out on the campaign trail. And because of those issues, he has subjected women across this country to all his bad ideas and all his bad policy."

Vance has been open with the public about his relationship with his mother, which he has described in his popular memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." The candidate has written and talked about her struggles raising him as a single mother in poverty while also battling drug addiction.

During his speech at the Republican National Convention accepting the vice presidential nomination in July, Vance celebrated his mother’s sobriety. "I'm proud to say that tonight, my mom is here, 10 years clean and sober. I love you, Mom."

Back on CNN, Smiley continued his criticism of the candidate, citing a quote from the late poet Maya Angelou to make his point.

"Maya Angelou once told me that ‘processing pain without perpetuating pain is rough business.’ So if you got mommy issues and you make everyone else in the country subject to that, that’s a real problem," he said.