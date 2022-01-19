Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania Senate leader calls for impeachment of liberal Philly DA: 'We have a real crisis'

Larry Krasner criticized after Philadelphia murders hit record high in 2021

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
While Pennsylvania's largest city is facing a crime surge, liberal Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is facing calls for his impeachment.

The state's Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who's running for governor, urged state leaders on Tuesday to begin impeachment proceedings against the progressive prosecutor.

"We have a real crisis in our city, and it’s part of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Those people who live in Philadelphia deserve protection. Those people who work in Philadelphia deserve protection," said Corman, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania's 34th District on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA DA KRASNER SAYS CITY DOES NOT 'HAVE A CRISIS OF CRIME' DESPITE RECORD HOMICIDES

Corman said the violence has gotten to the point where "you can't turn your eyes anymore."

He said Krasner has "created a culture of violence and death" and action must be taken. Corman called for impeachment against Krasner because of the crime surge in Philadelphia, including 560 homicides in 2021. Corman wrote in his letter to lawmakers that only 21 percent of shootings in Philadelphia have led to criminal charges since 2015

Krasner fired back at Corman's move, according to FOX 29, calling it a political "stunt" and arguing he's "inaccurately citing the article in the Pennsylvania Constitution outlining the House’s impeachment powers."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 30:   Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner addresses the media after a press conference announcing Danielle Outlaw as the new Police Commissioner on December 30, 2019. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA MAN WITH LICENSE TO CARRY SHOOTS, KILLS WOULD-BE CAR THIEF: REPORTS

Philadelphia criminal justice attorney Bill Brennan told "Fox & Friends First" that the impeachment measure is a "longshot" to succeed.

"I know there is frustration with the spike in crime in Philadelphia. It is dangerous in my city right now," Brennan said.

Rosalind Pichardo has personal experience with crime in Philadelphia because her brother was killed in a shooting in 2012 that was never solved.

"Krasner hasn’t really stepped up to the plate since he’s been in office to reduce crime," she told host Carley Shimkus.

Krasner faced criticism last month after he claimed that the city did not have a crime problem despite homicides reaching a record number.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.