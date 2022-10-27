Liberal networks called out for criticizing GOP governors 13 times more than Biden, Harris for border crisis

Mainstream media outlets continue to shift the border crisis blame game to Republican governors, while appearing to deflect blame from President Biden and VP Kamala Harris ahead of the midterm elections.

A report from Media Research Center found that evening news viewers on NBC, CBS and ABC saw 13 times more negative coverage aimed at Republicans, compared to the Biden administration, during August and September.

"Driven by bus and fueled by politics, another wave of migrants arrived in New York City today," an NBC reporter said in August.

Another report, from CBS, accused the governors of "luring" migrants onto planes with cash and other incentives, quoting a lawsuit that called the moves "bold-faced lies."

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, pushed back against the coverage on Thursday's "Fox & Friends," slamming Democrats for allegedly spinning the narrative on an issue often emphasized by Republicans.

"You hear the Democrats try to spin the narrative that they're for law and order. They're for lies and order," he told Brian Kilmeade.

"They are completely spinning the truth."

Gonzales accused congressional Democrats of seeking out the Hispanic vote "without the responsibility of showing up," arguing that Republicans have taken steps to do the opposite.

"You can't find someone to work with. The bulk of [Democrats] have just completely given up, and they've doubled down on this illegal immigration regardless of historic record numbers of deaths, fentanyl, terrorists…" he said.

Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis, Fla., and Greg Abbott, Texas, remained the focal points of Democratic criticism over migrant busing and flights. As the conversation ensues, however, Gonzales said many Democrats in his district are "fed up" with the crisis and are looking for change.

"It doesn't matter what political affiliation you are. Your life has turned upside down," he said, adding a story about a group of migrants whose high-speed chase and subsequent crash disrupted an area high school football game.

"This is the new norm. It shouldn't be. We have to make sure that it isn't the new norm," he added.