Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Near majority of Florida voters support migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard: Poll

Around 2.1 million migrants have illegally passed through the southern border this fiscal year

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Pelosi decimated for claiming that illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’ Video

Pelosi decimated for claiming that illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’

Twitter melted down after a recent clip featured Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claiming that Floridian farmers 'need' illegal immigrants to stay in their state and 'pick the crops.'

A near majority of voters in Florida support Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to relocate illegal migrants to other states like Massachusetts and New York, according to a new poll released after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Florida farmers want the migrants to stay and "pick the crops."

The Spectrum News/Sienna College poll found that 49% of likely Florida voters support sending illegal migrants to other states, while 44% do not support the action. Almost 90% of Republican and 50% of Independent voters in Florida agree that migrants should be relocated to different cities, a move that only 10% of Democrats support.

In September, DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a luxury beach town off the coast of Massachusetts, and was blasted by Democrats and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who called it a form of "human trafficking."

Despite polling data revealing that the majority voters in Florida support sending migrants to other states, Pelosi claimed Friday that Floridians want the migrants to stay because they "need them to pick the crops."

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS: WHAT'S THE PRESIDENT'S REAL PLAN AND HIS ULTIMATE ENDGAME?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette)

"You see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying, 'Why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here," Pelosi said.

BORDER OFFICIALS COUNT 599,000 ‘GOTAWAY’ MIGRANTS IN FISCAL YEAR 2022: SOURCE

The new poll, conducted after DeSantis sent the migrants to Massachusetts, revealed that the Republican governor is still leading Florida's gubernatorial race against opponent Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., 49% to 41%.

Illegal immigrants seek entry to the U.S. at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Illegal immigrants seek entry to the U.S. at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Fox News)

In August alone, over 200,000 illegal migrants were allowed through the southern border, bringing the total number of crossings to 2.1 million in fiscal year 2022. To best deal with the overflow of illegal migrants passing through into border states, GOP governors from Florida and Texas continue to send migrants to "sanctuary" cities whose leadership supports the open border policy, such as Washington, D.C.; New York; Chicago; and Martha's Vineyard.

Former Democratic President Bill Clinton weighed in on the border crisis and the influx of migrant crossings. "There is a limit to how many migrants any society can take without severe disruption and assistance, and our system is based much more on an assumption that things would be more normal," Clinton told CNN.

Migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. from Venezuela after crossing from Mexico wait to be assigned a hotel room provided by the El Paso Office of Emergency Management in Texas.

Migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. from Venezuela after crossing from Mexico wait to be assigned a hotel room provided by the El Paso Office of Emergency Management in Texas. (Joe Raedl)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll was conducted from Sept. 18-25, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points. 

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics