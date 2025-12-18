Kamala Harris says she 'needed more support' from the Biden administration during her 2024 campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she "needed more support" from the Biden administration during her 2024 presidential campaign.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Harris whether "Joe Biden and his people did everything they could" to help her win the presidency.

"I write about that, as you know," Harris responded, referencing her recently released memoir, "107 Days." "And certainly, I think we needed more time. And from certain places in the administration, we needed more support."

Former President Joe Biden did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kimmel followed up, noting how "Republicans have mercilessly attacked President Biden for his age and mental faculties," but seemed to have no problem with former President Donald Trump "falling asleep at meetings and drooling on paperwork." He then asked Harris whether she found that disparity hypocritical.

"Do you think?" Harris shot back.

Harris has been on a media tour promoting her book since its September release, appearing on several late-night shows and at speaking events.

In the book, Harris did not shy away from expressing concerns about Biden's mental acuity leading up to the 2024 presidential election — which he exited after a disastrous first debate with then-Republican nominee Donald Trump.

She wrote that it was reckless for Biden to continue his campaign, and that "the stakes were simply too high" to take such a risk.

"'It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision," Harris wrote.

While Harris publicly defended Biden throughout his presidency, she wrote that she was often scapegoated by the Biden administration and "perhaps" should have told him to "consider not running."

During her brief presidential campaign, Harris walked a fine line in defending Biden — while still serving as his vice president — and distinguishing herself from his record.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind," Harris said on "The View," when asked what she would have done differently from Biden. The clip quickly became an attack ad for Republican candidates seeking to tie Biden's record to Harris.

Fox News' Deidre Heavey contributed to this report.