Karine Jean-Pierre's conversation with The New Yorker panned as 'incoherent,' and 'career-ending'

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked online after sitting down for an interview with The New Yorker about her new book, which critics described as "incoherent," "entertaining" and "career-ending."

Her book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines," attacked the Democratic Party for its treatment of former President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 race after weeks of pressure from members of his own party, following a disastrous debate performance.

Political commentators and journalists posted screenshots of the interview with the New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner, pointing to different parts of the conversation with Jean-Pierre.

Journalist Josh Barro highlighted a portion of the interview where Jean-Pierre insisted the "broken White House" she refers to in the title is President Donald Trump's White House.

"You’re telling me about the feelings of Joe Biden, blah, blah, blah, but Joe Biden is out of the picture. He’s out of the picture," Jean-Pierre told the interviewer, who said, "Yeah, he sure is."

Chotiner pushed back, "This is what you wrote your book about. I am not bringing it up randomly."

Jean-Pierre argued in the interview that the book was about the moment the country is in and said, "So what are the Democratic leadership actually doing to beat back and fight back? What are they doing?"

"Good Lord. Read this entire interview. It's hard to even begin to describe Karine Jean-Pierre's answers. They are largely incoherent," New York Times columnist David French wrote.

French added that the former press secretary was obsessed with loyalty and respect.

Semafor's David Weigel wrote, "Turns out you can do a career-ending interview even after your career is over."

"Ruthless" podcast co-host Michael Duncan posted, "This is one of the most hilarious interviews I've ever read."

The Atlantic's Jonathan Chait asked, "How was KJP hired for her job in the first place?"

The National Review's James Lynch pointed to a portion of the interview and wrote, "total gibberish."

Chotiner pressed Jean-Pierre on her writing that she didn't think former Vice President Kamala Harris could win, while also taking issue with people who "didn’t seem to think Harris could win by saying they were insulting her."

"I wish you could walk in my body and live my life, and then I think you could understand what I’m saying. I really do, because I think any other Black woman would understand what I’m saying. What it truly is is that it wasn’t just an open primary or a brokered convention. There was disrespect to her as well. It was discounting her and her position and who she was. That’s what it felt like," Jean-Pierre wrote.

"This is a very unique thing that I don’t think anyone would understand unless you walked in our bodies and lived our lives. My feeling was not about her not being qualified. It was about people not being able to see past her being Black and a woman. It’s not that confusing for us because we live this life day in and day out," the passage continued.

Jean-Pierre was also asked multiple times by Chotiner if she felt Biden could have served through January 2029.

"It’s not my place to say," she said, as Chotiner asked what she meant by that.

"No, no, no. Wait, I’m answering the question. I did not see anything that would cause me concern. That is my answer," Jean-Pierre added.

The former press secretary was asked about the debate and everything else people saw.

"What I’m saying to you is the debate for me was one time. I had never seen him like that before," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jean-Pierre for comment.