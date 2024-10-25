Liberal comic Michael Rapaport defends Trump rally-goers, hammers the left for making Nazi comparisons

Comedian Michael Rapaport on Friday condemned liberals for making reckless Nazi comparisons, saying on the social media site, "Keep HITLER'S name out of your mouth unless you’re referring to HITLER!"

Rapaport, who spent years criticizing former President Trump before softening his rhetoric toward him over Israel, said that one is free to make many insults toward him, but should not use Hitler, Nazis and the Holocaust for cavalier comparisons against mere political opponents.

"[K]eep HITLER'S name out of your mouth unless you’re referring to HITLER!!! It’s insulting," the comedian wrote in a social media post on Friday. "Call P!g D!ck whatever you want but STOP with the #Hitler sh!t"

"S--- stain Donald Trump, pig d--- Donald Trump, call him whatever you want, I’ve given you gem after gem for years, but stop with the Hitler s---. Stop with the Hitler s---. Do not refer to Hitler and the Holocaust - the actual greatest slaughter and actual genocide of the Jewish people - for attention and political gain," the comedian said in a video accompanying the post. "Stop it."

He then went on to defend Trump supporters attending his upcoming rally in New York City, arguing those comparing them to Nazi supporters are out of line.

"That Nazi rally that took place in Madison Square Garden in 1939 was just that, an actual true blue Nazi rally. So are you saying that anyone and everyone who shows up in Madison Square Garden for this upcoming Trump rally is a Nazi? That’s a Nazi rally?" he asked. "Get the f--- out of here."

Anti-Israel rallies, Rapaport argued, are far more worthy of condemnation.

"What kind of rallies are happening on the college campuses in New York City, in Union Square Garden, where they’re waving Hamas flags and kissing Yahya Sinwar photos? What kind of rallies are that?" he asked.

"Do not mention the Holocaust, Hitler to score political points when you ignore the greatest of Jews since the actual Holocaust which happened on October 7. All this Hitler talk, all this Holocaust talk with so little Holocaust studies in schools. Do not bring up Hitler and Nazis when there are 101 hostages [in Gaza]. 101 hostages and you say nothing about them," he said.

He then concluded his point with a demand.

"Cut the f------ s---, do not use Nazis and Hitler for your f------ agenda when you haven’t mentioned the 13 women that are still being held captive today while you’re wearing your ‘future is female’ t-shirt. It’s disgusting, it’s disrespectful to the victims and survivors of the Holocaust and to the real-time victims and survivors and the hostages of October 7. Stop it!" Rapaport said.

Prominent Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have compared former President Trump and his Republican supporters to Hitler and the Nazi Party.

On Thursday, Clinton argued that Trump, by holding a rally in Madison Square Garden, was "reenacting" the infamous Nazi rally that took place in the arena in 1939.