Michael Rapaport outraged after show canceled amid anti-Israel 'mob': 'F----- up'

Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport was outraged after learning his show in Madison, Wisconsin, Thursday night had been canceled, allegedly due to an anti-Israel "mob."

A post from Israel advocate Aviva Klompas announced Thursday that Rapaport's show had been canceled due to "threats from a pro-terror mob."

"Madison bows to bullies. Michael Rapaport’s sold out comedy shows in Madison, Wisconsin have been cancelled following threats from the pro-terror mob. The mob is screaming about the right to free speech, and here they are trying to silence a comedian just because he is Jewish," she wrote on X.

Rapaport unleashed a fiery response.

MICHAEL RAPAPORT SPEAKS OUT AGAINST ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS AT COLUMBIA, SAYS THEY'RE ‘BULLIES,’ ‘COWARDS’

"Yup!!! Very very very F----- Up!" he wrote on X.

A website selling tickets for Rapaport's show at Comedy on State in Madison announced that the venue canceled the 7:30 p.m. show, but gave no additional information on its website.

Comedy on State's website also appears to advertise his upcoming show at its venue, but the page itself has been taken down.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rapaport and Comedy on State for comment.

According to a local Reddit thread posted Thursday morning, the venue emailed ticket holders a notice that the show had been canceled due to safety concerns from "escalating protests" and the "contentious nature of the dialogue" surrounding the conflict in Gaza.

LIBERAL COMEDIAN MICHAEL RAPAPORT TELLS ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS TRUMP WILL WIN ‘BECAUSE OF YOU’

"In light of the current environment downtown, marked by escalating protests and a contentious nature of the dialogue surrounding current affairs, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Thursday show with Michael Rapaport," the notice reportedly states. "The safety and well-being of our audience members, staff, and community are our top priorities, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of all involved."

Anti-Israel protests at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW-Milwaukee have raged for the past four days, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, resulting in violent clashes with police on Wednesday.

Rapaport has been outspoken in his support for Israel and their war against Hamas since the Oct. 7 terror attacks. He has also condemned anti-Israel protests that have taken over college campuses, calling them an "embarrassment."

In April, he called protesters occupying Columbia University's campus "bullies" and "cowards" at a pro-Israel rally outside the university.

The liberal comedian also predicted last month that backlash to these protests would help former President Trump win the November election.