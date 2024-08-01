Comic Michael Rapaport says Harris lost his vote over Israel: 'Can't support party that is for this bulls---'

Liberal actor and comedian Michael Rapaport announced that he couldn't vote for Vice President Harris in the November election and that the Democratic Party's treatment of Israel had made him reconsider supporting former President Trump.

"I'm now a one-issue voter: my money and Israel," he told former ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele on the July 31 "The Sage Steele Podcast." "I'm not voting for Kamala Harris. I can't do it," he continued. "I can't support a party that is about all this bulls---."

Rapaport has increasingly called out his own political party for its stance on Israel. In May, he announced President Biden had also lost his support in the upcoming election, and he was considering voting for Trump.

The actor went even further on Steele's podcast.

"I was wrong," he said about his past criticism of Trump. "I was first in line talking s--- about Trump."

While Rapaport said he still finds Trump's rhetoric and behavior unpresidential, he admitted he was previously "ill-informed" about Trump's record on Israel, Iran and the economy.

Rapaport stopped short of saying he was going to vote for the GOP candidate in the election but said the option was still on the table.

"At the end of the day, I want my interest rates down… and Israel needs to be protected more than ever right now," he said about his two voting priorities.

Rapaport also called out progressives who protested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month when he gave an address to Congress.

"While there's eight American hostages in Gaza, they didn't show up, proudly. Bernie and the burnouts, the Squad, all these race-hustling con artists," he blasted. "They weaponize it to a point that it's dangerous."

"I don't care what you think of [Netanyahu]," he continued. "Israel is America's biggest ally, while we're under siege, not just from Hamas…but also proxies from Iran. This isn't just about Israel."

Rapaport also slammed Hollywood and the sports world for not speaking out on October 7 and demanding the hostages be brought home calling the silence "embarrassing."

"We speak out about everything. It could be climate change, it could be women's rights, it could be abortion rights, LGBTQ —we say stuff about everything," he said.

"The silence has been madly deafening," he continued.

Back in May, Rapaport said that a comedy show of his, set to take place in Madison, Wisconsin, was canceled due to threats of violence in the wake of his support for Israel.

"I was extremely p---ed off," Rapaport stated at the time. "I didn’t imagine, didn’t think that it would get to a point where my beliefs and me standing up for what I know is right, regarding Jews, regarding Israel, regarding being Jewish and just the right thing, would get to a point where a club would cancel my show because they are afraid of an incident happening."

The venue, Comedy on State, reportedly explained to ticket holders in an email that the show was canceled due to safety concerns stemming from "escalating protests" and the "contentious nature of the dialogue" surrounding the conflict in Gaza.