Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of 'reenacting' infamous Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden: We can't ignore it

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton linked former President Trump's upcoming rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden to the infamous Nazi rally that took place in the arena in 1939.

"One other thing that you'll see next week, Kaitlan, is Trump actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939. I write about this in my book," Clinton told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Thursday night. "President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that neo-Nazis, fascists in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany. So I don't think we can ignore it."

"Now, it may be a leap for some people and a lot of others may think, 'I don't want to go there. I don't want to say that.' But please open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country, because I think it is clear and present for anybody paying attention," Clinton continued.

Moments earlier, Clinton told Collins she agreed with both Vice President Kamala Harris and former Trump chief of staff Gen. John Kelly who have both called Trump a "fascist."

But the 2016 Democratic nominee was hesitant to say whether that line of attack will resonate with voters Harris needs to win over ahead of Election Day.

"I think that's a fair question, Kaitlan. And I can't wholly answer it," Clinton said. "But I think number one, you have a duty when you're running for president- You know, I tried to sound the alarm about him back in 2016 but it was really an uphill climb, because people could not literally imagine that he posed a danger or that his character was so lacking when it came to the responsibility of being president, so I totally understand that, but now there's just too much evidence about what he wants to do, what he is saying he wants to do. So number one, I think that someone running for president, like Vice President Harris, really has a duty to sound the alarm."

"And secondly, I think that there are people who are still paying attention, you know, maybe they're, you know, leaning one way or the other, and they hear John Kelly, or they hear General Milley, or they hear President Obama or Vice President Harris, and it causes them to think really hard, 'Why would we take that risk?'" she said.

"Sometimes, in politics, you've got to do what is not only right, but important. And it is important to make a case as well as we can before this election about what kind of man this is and what kind of president he is promising to be," she added.

Kelly, who has been an outspoken critic of the former president ever since he left the Trump administration, told The New York Times that Trump fits the "general definition of a fascist."

When asked at Wednesday's CNN town hall whether she agreed with Kelly's conclusion, Harris replied, "Yes I do."

