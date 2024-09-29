Liberal author urges Biden to 'dissolve' Supreme Court before leaving office: 'It's Trump's harem'

Liberal author Fran Lebowitz called on President Biden to "dissolve" the Supreme Court during a discussion with "Real Time" host Bill Maher.

In an interview Saturday, Lebowitz, 73, railed against the high court, calling it "Trump's harem" while blasting the presidential immunity ruling in the case involving the former president.

"It’s so disgraceful, this court, that it shouldn’t even be allowed to be called the Supreme Court," she said. "It isn’t. It’s an insult to Motown to call it the Supreme Court. It’s not even a court…basically, it's a harem. It's Trump's harem.

DEMOCRAT FLOATS THEORY BIDEN COULD DISPATCH MILITARY TO ‘TAKE OUT’ CONSERVATIVE JUSTICES UNDER IMMUNITY RULING

"When they passed that law, that ruling, where they said ‘you’re not the president, you're the king,’ which is what that ruling is, you can do whatever you want, you can never be held responsible, I thought, ‘You know, Biden is still the president. No one seems to notice,'" she said. "But I think Biden should dissolve the Supreme Court."

Maher pushed back, "dissolve the Supreme Court? Come on."

"I’m the president, I’m the king now, like you said, and go home,'" Lebowitz replied.



"Okay. Good to see you’re centrist," Maher retorted sarcastically before changing the topic.

The Supreme Court issued a pivotal ruling in the presidential immunity case against former President Trump in July, declaring that a former president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office, but not for unofficial acts. The move by the conservative-dominated court - including three justices nominated by Trump - means that the trial judge in the lower court case against Trump will now have to hold hearings on whether the charges against Trump were based on official acts by the then-president or unofficial ones.

Trump celebrated the ruling as "brilliantly written and wise" at the time, calling it a "big win for our Constitution and for democracy."

MAHER RIPS RAPPER'S PROFANITY LACED TIRADE AGAINST USA: ‘SURE IT WAS A BIG HIT WITH THE QUEERS FOR GAZA CROWD’

President Biden labeled it a "dangerous precedent" while calling for new reforms to the Supreme Court , including term limits and a new code of conduct, and to draft a new constitutional amendment that limits presidential immunity.

Lebowitz, an author and speaker best known for her appearances on "The Late Show with David Letterman," has a history of making extreme statements against Trump.

In 2019, she suggested on "Real Time" that impeachment wasn't enough to discipline Trump.

"Certainly, he deserves to be impeached. I mean, impeachment is just the beginning of what he deserves. Not even scratching the surface of what he deserves," Lebowitz said. "Whenever I think about this and what he really deserves, I think, 'We should turn him over to the Saudis, you know, his buddies. The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter, you know. Maybe they can do the same for him.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her remark was in reference to the 2018 murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi , who is believed to have been tortured and dismembered with a bone saw, purportedly under the orders of the Saudi government.

She later apologized for the comments after facing widespread backlash.

"I saw your face when I said it. I didn't even realize that I said it. I had twelve cups of coffee," Lebowitz told Maher. "I regret saying it."

"You know, everyone's too, too, too, too ... " Maher told the panel. "I mean, it's a live show. You really don't want to see the president dismembered by the Saudis. I don't like Donald Trump either. ... but no matter who the president is, we don't want physical harm," Maher said at the time.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.