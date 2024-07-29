Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Biden calls for Supreme Court term limits, code of conduct, limits on presidential immunity

Biden argues the Supreme Court has 'undermined the public's confidence'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Chuck Schumer dodges on whether he pushed Biden to drop out Video

Sen. Chuck Schumer dodges on whether he pushed Biden to drop out

Sen. Chuck Schumer dodged multiple questions about whether he told President Biden to drop out of the race during a meeting in early July during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation."

President Biden will call on Congress to impose term limits and a code of conduct on the Supreme Court while also drafting limits on presidential immunity, a White House official said.

Biden will discuss the proposed reforms during remarks on Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, the official said. Biden also addressed his desire for Supreme Court reform in an op-ed published Monday morning.

"I served as a U.S. senator for 36 years, including as chairman and ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. I have overseen more Supreme Court nominations as senator, vice president and president than anyone living today," Biden said in the op-ed, published by the Washington Post. I have great respect for our institutions and separation of powers. What is happening now is not normal, and it undermines the public’s confidence in the court’s decisions, including those impacting personal freedoms. We now stand in a breach," Biden wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics