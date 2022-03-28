Lia Thomas is not your champion: Will Cain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lia Thomas didn't win the women's 500 freestyle at the NCAA championships because Lia Thomas is a man.

Emma Weyant won the 500, so says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. For far too long, sanity has been content to point at and mock insanity. We've trusted that reality would reward and permit sanity to prevail. We are children of the Enlightenment. We thought logic and reason would win the day.

But America is sliding into a new Dark Ages, one where racism is approved if it's called "anti-racism," one where science means thou shalt not question Fauci, and one where men are women and women are men.

We've talked about the need to create parallel systems – to create tech companies where censorship is not the rule, to create companies, large corporations, entrepreneurial small businesses that don't approve of sexualizing children, and of finding states that are free from anti-scientific lockdowns. The idea is you shouldn't participate in a system or with a company that hates you.

You shouldn't participate in a fraud. That's what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said – that Florida will not participate in the fraud, that Lia Thomas is a man, and that Florida will not participate in the destruction of women's sports.

Good. Don't participate. Don't pretend. Opt out. Find companies, play sports not ruled by insanity. It would be best if all the women swimmers in the NCAA just walked out, wouldn't pretend, wouldn't participate, and find parallel systems.

That's what Gov. Ron DeSantis has done. Lia Thomas is not your champion. Emma Weyant is the champ.

