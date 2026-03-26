LGBTQ group rolls out ‘Rainbow Ribbon’ program with curriculum requirements in Maryland school district

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FIRST ON FOX—Defending Education has uncovered ties between a Maryland school district and a local LGBTQ+ advocacy group looking to reward schools for meeting certain requirements regarding curriculum and affinity groups.

Community Allies of Rainbow Youth (CARY), a group based in Ellicott City, Md., has introduced the "Rainbow Ribbon Schools" (RRS) certification to the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS). In order to receive the certification, schools are required to meet seven universal criteria and two additional benchmarks of their choosing.

The schools are required to show that their curriculum and instruction "affirms LGBTQIA+ identities and contributions across grade levels and subjects, using respectful language."

Elementary and secondary schools seeking Rainbow Ribbon certification must submit documentation showing LGBTQ+-inclusive instruction, including six lesson plans across subjects, one of which must be a health lesson, under the first criterion. They must also submit samples of student work and proof that the curriculum was implemented without "omitting required content inclusive of LGBTQIA+."

Other mandatory criteria include the designation of a "Rainbow Representative," something that HCPSS already has, according to its website. The HCPSS website states that every school in the district "has at least one staff member who serves as a Rainbow Representative."

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Schools are also required to have policies against LGBTQ+ bullying, "identifiable allies" and professional learning for at least 65% of school staff, such as "participation in an LGBTQIA+ book study." The schools are also required to show that at least 5% of media purchases for the school year include LGBTQ+-themed sections.

They also need to hold focus groups with their LGBTQ+ affinity group, with the goal of getting student feedback on the school environment. Students are invited to anonymously participate in the focus group and the school's administrators are asked to report on what actions they have taken to address any concerns that arise, according to CARY's literature on the RRS program.

There are several optional benchmarks for schools to choose from, including a schoolwide anti-bullying campaign, visual affirmations celebrating LGBTQ+ identities, student awareness of interacting with LGBTQ+ peers, an all-gender restroom and a school-wide celebration of LGBTQ+ pride. The schools are required to choose two of the additional criteria in order to receive the certification.

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In response to a request for comment, CARY referred Fox News Digital to its website and said that it is a "community partner of the Howard County Public School System."

"This 'Rainbow Ribbon Certification' is a prime example of why parents need to know what their rights are when it comes to their child’s education," Paul Runko, senior director of strategic initiatives, K-12 programs for Defending Education, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Last year, the Supreme Court affirmed parents’ right to opt their child out of LBGTQ+ material in schools if it violates their sincerely held religious beliefs and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA) gives parents the right to review and opt out of surveys that include 'pronouns' and other 'sexual behavior' related questions," Runko added.

The program highlights growing tensions between school districts and parental rights advocacy groups over the introduction and use of LGBTQ+-related content in classrooms.

HCPSS Director of Communications and Engagement Brian Bassett told Fox News Digital that the district has a "formal partnership with CARY," but "participation in their Rainbow Ribbon program is school-led."

"One of our primary core values is for all students to feel the sense of belonging that we intend. Valuable community partnerships with organizations like CARY, and the programs they support, have gone a long way to help us achieve that value," Bassett told Fox News Digital.

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HCPSS outlines its "Gender-Inclusive Guidelines" on its website, stating that "all HCPSS students should feel comfortable expressing their gender identity." The district allows students to use restrooms in accordance with their "gender identity" and does not require parental consent to participate in "clubs with a gender inclusive focus." Additionally, the district allows students to access restrooms "in accordance with the student's gender identity."

The district also states that, while "parent consent is preferred" it is "not required for schools to affirm student name and pronoun requests."

Bassett told Fox News Digital that the district's "goal is that parents/guardians are always part of the process when students want to be addressed by a different name or pronoun." He also clarified that parents "have complete access to names and pronouns in our student data systems," such as report cards. According to Bassett, "official student records are not adjusted without parental consent."

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HCPSS appears to have mixed policies on whether staff or students can be penalized for not using a student's preferred name and/or pronouns. While staff are not required to address the student as they wish, the district's anti-discrimination policy, which is quoted in its "Gender-Inclusive Guidelines for Supporting Students," seems to indicate that there can be "disciplinary action or consequences" even if the behavior does not meet the federal or state legal standard for discrimination.

"When our students feel a sense of belonging at school, they are more available for instruction. The solution to belonging is not to ignore the challenges they are facing. The solution is to ensure that we understand our students’ needs and that support is in place that is responsive to their specific needs. We know from research that respecting pronouns significantly reduces suicide risk," Bassett told Fox News Digital.