Maryland bill would mandate tampons in men’s bathrooms

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A new Maryland bill would require tampons be placed in not only women’s but also men’s bathrooms in all public buildings.

The legislation, titled, "Public Health - Public Buildings - Hygiene Products," is sponsored by more than 10 Democratic delegates and was introduced on Feb. 5.

It would require "public restrooms in public buildings to provide an adequate supply of certain hygiene products; and generally relating to hygiene products in public buildings."

NJ SENATE VOTES 38–0 TO REQUIRE FREE MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS AT PUBLIC COLLEGES UNDER ‘MENSTRUAL EQUITY’ BILL

WBAL-TV 11 News reported that "Several state agencies, without officially opposing the bill, expressed concern about the cost of carrying it out," and highlighted that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources projected that the upfront costs would be about $400,000.

The outlet also reported that some citizens aren't on board with the legislation, quoting one person who said, "it would be weird," while another expressed confusion. Another said it wasn't necessary, and another man said, "I see no reason for it."

NJ SENATE VOTES 38–0 TO REQUIRE FREE MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS AT PUBLIC COLLEGES UNDER ‘MENSTRUAL EQUITY’ BILL

According to the outlet, women are more supportive of the legislation, with Marla Henderson, an Anne Arundel County resident, saying, "Sometimes people get embarrassed to ask and tell their partner, 'Hey, I don't have any tampons, I ran out.' And you have a loving boyfriend or husband, 'Wait, there's some in the men's bathroom. I'll go get them.’"

Susan, another Anne Arundel County resident, told WBAL-TV 11 News that, "I don't see an issue with it. For me, it doesn't seem like an issue that is a problem."

Critics, including the Republican Freedom Caucus, derided the measure as "Tampons for Timmy," according to the report.

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