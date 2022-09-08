Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

WSJ editorial board: California's blackouts are a result of 'man-made climate policies', 'not climate change'

They blamed Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's green policies for the energy shortages

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
close
California is experiencing 'self-inflicted' energy wounds following green new deal policies Video

California is experiencing 'self-inflicted' energy wounds following green new deal policies

ClimateDepot.com publisher Marc Morano on how California is experiencing the consequences for the attack on energy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Wall Street Journal editorial board criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom's climate change policies Wednesday, arguing they are causing the state's energy shortages. 

"Californians narrowly averted rolling blackouts on Tuesday, but the threat looms all week amid an unpleasant but not unusual heat wave," the editors wrote in an opinion titled "Gavin Newsom's Dirty Energy Secret."

"This ought to be a warning about how the government force-fed green energy transition is endangering grid reliability, but Democrats and the media can’t break out of their climate-change conformity to think clearly, or think at all," they continued.

SEXTON RIPS EU PRESIDENT FOR TELLING PEOPLE THEY NEED TO REDUCE THEIR ELECTRICITY USAGE TO ‘FLATTEN THE CURVE’

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California does not have enough energy to supply consumers' demand and has asked people to reduce using their air conditioning, powering their homes and even charging their electric cars during heat waves. This past week, California's electric grid operator issued an "energy emergency alert 3," its highest alert level. 

"Democrats blame climate change for the state’s week-long warnings to conserve power, but California’s climate hasn’t suddenly changed," the Journal's editors wrote. "What has drastically changed in recent years is California’s electric generation." 

"Solar and wind power have rapidly expanded thanks to rich government subsidies along with the state’s renewables mandate," the editors wrote. 

They noted that these subsidies have made it more difficult for gas and nuclear generators to make money and, hence, caused the closure of said facilities. 

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST WARNS OF ‘DIRE’ ELECTRICITY CRISIS IN CALIFORNIA: ‘INCOMPETENCE PILED ON IDEOLOGY’

CA Gov. Gavin Newsome with President Joe Biden

CA Gov. Gavin Newsome with President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

"[T]he result is that the state often lacks sufficient power when the sun goes down," they wrote.

The editors noted that California must "rely on imports from other states in the evenings" and that "these imports are becoming less dependable since California’s neighbors are also losing base-load generators owing to their own renewable buildouts."

"During heat waves that span the Southwest like the one this week, California must resort to emergency measures to reduce electricity demand," they wrote. 

The editors warned that "what starts in California rarely stays in California," and "Americans everywhere will soon be soaked with higher prices for power that is becoming less reliable."

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021.

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The grid problems that Californians are enduring will grow and spread as supersized green-energy subsidies and mandates spread their harmful incentives throughput the U.S. economy in coming years. The culprit is the left’s climate policies, not climate change," they concluded.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 