Mark Levin rips Democrats' 'war' against Donald Trump: 'Horrific' 'Stalinist' 'farce'

Fox News host Mark Levin went on a blistering tirade against the Democrat Party for their "war against Donald Trump" on his Sunday show.

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host made the case that Democrats in Congress had abused their powers and colluded with the media to take down the former president because they view him as a potential 2024 threat.

He listed three Democrat-elected prosecutors who had targeted the Trump Organization for purely political motives, before he laid into the "so-called January 6 Committee" as a "Stalinist" "farce."

"[It's] nothing more than a front politburo type committee set up by Nancy Pelosi loaded with the most radical leftist Democrats you can imagine and two of the worst never-Trumper reprobates that you can imagine. There’s not a single lawyer on that committee’s staff, not a single representative on the committee’s staff to raise any objections to what that committee is doing. It is very Stalinist in its makeup," he said.

Levin also called the committee a "farce" that was "violating the Constitution," because it was beyond Congress’s power to conduct criminal investigations.

"Congress has two responsibilities… one, to legislate, two, to appropriate. They have no authority whatsoever to conduct ‘criminal investigations.’ That's a separation of powers issue. That's what the executive branch does," he said. "The whole thing is a horrific set-up. It’s absolutely un-American."

The conservative radio host also slammed the "corrupt, unethical" media for "colluding" with Democrats in their political schemes.

Levin referenced the leaked audio tapes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., condemning President Trump after the Jan. 6 riot.

"Wouldn’t you be interested in knowing the extent to which The New York Times and The Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC and all the rest of the corrupt news platforms have been colluding with this committee…leaking the information to this committee?" he asked. "If this isn’t Stalinism, if this isn’t injustice, inequity, I don’t know what the hell is. This is a disgrace, what’s taking place here."